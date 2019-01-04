

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) and members of Escobar's family on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

At least one Republican is getting nervous. “Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who faces a potentially tough reelection in 2020, says Congress should re-open the federal government, even without a deal on funding President Trump’s border wall.”

Another one is getting antsy. “GOP Rep. Rails Against ‘Asinine’ Shutdown Over Border: ‘You Have Two Children Who Died.' ”

President Trump must be getting nervous about a stock market for which he earlier claimed credit. “U.S. stocks stumbled Thursday, as weak economic data and a rare sales warning from Apples parked new worries about a global slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 660 points, or 2.8%, to 22,686, ending a downbeat trading session near its low for the day. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 3%.”

She’s getting rave reviews. “The investiture of [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, whose talent for legislative maneuvering is surpassed only by her skill at keeping her fractious party in line, placed her at the fulcrum of divided government opposite an increasingly combative President Trump. With Mr. Trump, his presidential campaign and his businesses all under federal and state investigations, her handling of him will likely define the 116th Congress.”

Another Democrat is getting close to pulling the trigger on a presidential run. “Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday that she is 'getting close to a decision’ about running for president in 2020, as other prominent Democrats begin to jump in the race to challenge President Donald Trump next year.”

Under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Senate is getting weaker and more irrelevant by the day. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he has not been ‘sidelined’ in talks to reopen parts of the government but that he has “no particular role” to play in ending the standoff, a responsibility he said falls to President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats who wield expanded power in the new Congress.” Pathetic.

The freshmen are getting a lesson in legislating. “The reality is that Pelosi grabbed the gavel on Thursday with a firm grip. The first two battles led by [Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and her Instagramming army of irregulars ran smack into Pelosi’s establishment fortress. When Ocasio-Cortez made waves by loudly demanding a new committee tasked with drafting a ‘Green New Deal,’ Pelosi quietly brushed it aside last week, as if to say: Kids, brush up on your Schoolhouse Rock.”