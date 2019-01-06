

A woman takes a snapshot by the border fence between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 3. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP) (Daniel Ochoa De Olza/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “Sometimes I think I respect the office he holds more than he does.”

2. “Now we’ve shut down our government because we can’t decide if it’s a concrete wall or a steel fence or a row of ferns.”

3. “No, Obviously I disagree with the president’s assessment of the history there. The Soviets went into Afghanistan as part of the Brezhnev Doctrine. They were determined to spread communism around the globe. What bankrupted the Soviet Union was Ronald Reagan.”

4. “Do you know where those 4,000 people come, where they are captured? Airports … the State Department says there hasn’t been any terrorists found coming across the southern border.”

5. “Look, if Harry Truman couldn’t nationalize the steel industry during wartime, this president doesn’t have the power to declare an emergency and build a multibillion-dollar wall on the border. So, that’s a nonstarter.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.