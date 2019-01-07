

A stack of sports betting slips are displayed at the SugarHouse Casino, where gamblers can now place bets in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The D.C. Council can demonstrate at Tuesday’s legislative meeting that it puts the public interest first. The council should refuse to approve emergency legislation to immediately implement sports betting in the city by allowing the DC Lottery to ignore procurement rules and award a sole-source contract to Intralot, which operates the DC Lottery’s gaming system.

Competitive contract bidding rules exist to ensure that the District obtains the services it seeks at the most reasonable and economical prices. Before giving the DC Lottery a green light, the council must decide whether changing the bidding process to favor Intralot serves the city’s interest. Lawmakers must also decide whether Intralot is, in fact, the only source capable of implementing the council’s recently approved sports betting legislation.

The council shouldn’t be stampeding into abandoning common sense. Yet, that is what sponsors of the emergency legislation, the DC Lottery and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, would have city lawmakers do. DC Lottery Executive Director Beth Bresnahan in a Jan. 3 letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) argued that a sports bidding contract is needed right away because “the costs of delay are significant.” Bidding the contract competitively would take up to three years, she contended, costing the city over $60 million in lost sports betting revenue. In addition, Bresnahan cited a study (paid for by the DC Lottery) that claimed the imposing competitive bidding upon the DC Lottery would allow Virginia and Maryland to offer sports betting before the District, thus raking in revenue that “may never be recovered” by the city.

The council shouldn’t fall for the DC Lottery’s apocalyptic scenario. A few days given to thoughtful consideration are not a few days wasted.

Previous council-approved sports betting legislation opted against a competitive and open sports betting market in favor of giving exclusivity to the DC Lottery and its gambling provider, Intralot. Should, however, the DC Lottery be given the authority to negotiate sports betting with its current gaming system vendor? Is the DC Lottery the best D.C. government entity to negotiate a contract that achieves the best value for the city? The DC Lottery and Intralot, after all, are virtually arm in arm in the gaming business.

Under the D.C. Charter, the D.C. attorney general is responsible for “charge and conduct” of all the city’s law business, and for “upholding the public interest.” A case can be made that the District’s chief legal officer, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, should be present at the table to ensure there is an arm's-length relationship, and that the interests of District citizens are promoted.

Giving the DC Lottery a monopoly over legal sports betting in the District may be a done deal, but the DC Lottery’s push to hand over this massive contract without bidding should be resisted. District citizens come first.

