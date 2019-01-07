Editorial cartoonist

The tragic fluke of Donald Trump’s election is turning out to be the pyrotechnic flameout of the conservative era. His unbounded incompetence, breathtaking ignorance and flagrant malfeasance are now manifestly closing in on him from every side, and barring one last Houdini-Barnum-&-Bailey combo, of distraction-escape, we will spend the next two years watching a steady implosion of his unsteady grip on government (and reality). But this isn’t just about Trump.

The astonishing and cynical political alliance between the rich and the nostalgically aggrieved was bound to run its course, and it has. Their theories have played out sufficiently, and everyone can now see the wild imbalances in their benefits. Generational change will do the rest, immediately or soon enough.

But the bitter fruit of losing this argument might not be all that bitter. I’m guessing that the Republican aggrieved with incomes less than $1,000,000 are not really still waiting for their ultra-rich political partners to “repeal and replace” Obamacare with something better and cheaper. Because the rich never intended to pass such a thing, nor do they believe in its value. They had two full years of complete government control, and you can see what they did with it. More tax cuts for the rich, is what.

So now, if the natural swing of the political pendulum isn’t errantly deflected yet again, the dawning progressive era will be visible even as the conservative era collapses into a dust cloud. And the sour grapes that lower-income Republicans are served might be sweeter than they anticipated. Better health care, better education, a cleaner environment and more economic equality, just as we had back in the days they so pined for.

After all of this, do they deserve it? That’s not a question we need to ask about health care.