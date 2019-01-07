Opinion writer

* Seung Min Kim, Erica Werner, and Jeff Stein report that Democrats are putting their feet down:

Democrats moved on two fronts Monday to goad Republicans into reopening the federal government, lining up a series of House bills to fund shuttered agencies and preparing to block action in the Senate until the shutdown is resolved. The moves amounted to an increasingly calculated and confrontational strategy from congressional Democrats as the shutdown over President Trump’s demands for money for his Mexico border wall entered its third week. ... In the House, convening for its first full week under Democratic control, leaders plan to advance a series of individual spending bills to fund federal agencies, beginning Wednesday with legislation that would reopen the Treasury Department and the IRS. ... With a handful of Republicans in both the House and Senate already having broken with the administration strategy of keeping the government partially shut while fighting over the wall, House Democrats’ approach of bringing up individual spending bills could serve to further divide the GOP as the shutdown drags on.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic Senators are coalescing behind the strategy of blocking all business in the Senate to force Mitch McConnell to hold votes on the House Democratic bills reopening the government.

* Eliana Johnson and Daniel Lippman report that, once again, nobody wants to work for Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump is having a tough time hiring a Pentagon chief after the abrupt departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis late last month. Jon Kyl, the retired Arizona Republican senator, became the second person to wave off Trump’s overtures last week, telling the White House he is not interested in the job. Ret. Gen. Jack Keane also turned down the job shortly after Mattis’ resignation. (Keane, who frequently advises Trump, had refused the position once before, during the 2016 presidential transition.) The refusals are particularly striking given that the top Pentagon job is historically among the Cabinet’s most prestigious and powerful, and coveted by national security veterans. But Mattis’ resignation — announced in a letter indicating that Trump had disregarded his advice on fundamental issues — has reinforced the image of a commander in chief unafraid to buck his top military advisers.

The trouble is that if you’re qualified to be secretary of defense, you have probably built up a reputation you’d prefer not to have destroyed.

* Julia Ainsley reports that the actual number of suspected terrorists stopped at the southern border in 2018 was 6, which is one-seventh the number stopped at the Canadian border. Looks like we’ll need two walls!

* Alex Isenstadt reports that Republicans are already planning the 2020 convention to make sure nobody says a discouraging word about Donald Trump.

* Matt Gertz notes that one cable network has been assiduously avoiding talking about “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace’s evisceration of Sarah Sanders' bogus claims about 4,000 terrorists coming over the border from Mexico. See if you can guess which one.

* James Downie asks why TV shows keep booking Sanders when they know what she’ll do on the air.

* Rick Hasen looks ahead to the horrible Supreme Court decisions on the way that will further enabling extreme gerrymandering and prevent ordinary voters from doing anything about it.

* Jay Rosen has a great Twitter thread predicting that coverage of the 2020 campaign will be a disaster for everyone except Trump.

* Jill Lawrence argues that contrary to conventional wisdom, this is the perfect time for an Elizabeth Warren presidential candidacy.

* Ryan Cooper explains and punctures the most widely believed myth about taxes, one that helps Republicans get their way.

* Jonathan Cohn runs down the questions Democrats will have to answer as they debate Medicare For All.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why the shutdown, and all the other Trump chaos, is just what we expected.

* And Amanda Marcotte considers why conservatives believe their con artist leader is “authentic” but liberals are fake.