

President Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the government shutdown continues Friday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) recognition that Congress is the first branch of government

DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) downgrading the Senate to White House errand boy

UP: Number of Trump lies and misstatements about the wall

DOWN: Republicans' not understanding the ramifications of the shutdown they brought about

UP: Level of chaos and confusion President Trump causes

DOWN: Trump’s dealmaking ability

UP: Ethics reform

DOWN: Republicans defending Trump’s foreign emoluments

UP: Crowd size for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in Iowa

DOWN: The press meme about her “unlikability”

UP: Republican hypocrisy over a Democrat swearing while Trump curses at Pelosi

DOWN: Americans who care whether Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) swears — or know who she is

UP: Dancing

DOWN: The weird GOP obsession with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

UP: Icky feeling Trump is spouting pro-Russian propaganda

DOWN: Any public rebuke from self-declared hawks on the Republican side

UP: Democratic Senate pickup opportunity in Kansas(!?!)

DOWN: Republican cohesion in the Senate

UP: Bailey

DOWN: Presidents with no pets

Read more:

Dana Milbank: It’s time for Democrats to be the grownups voters want

Megan McArdle: Ocasio-Cortez was just trying to get into the spirit of congressional deficit irresponsibility

Molly Roberts: What’s so wrong with motherf---er?

Jennifer Rubin: Does Mitch McConnell know he’s part of the first branch of government?

Alexandra Petri: How to be likable