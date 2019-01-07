UP: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) recognition that Congress is the first branch of government
DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) downgrading the Senate to White House errand boy
UP: Number of Trump lies and misstatements about the wall
DOWN: Republicans' not understanding the ramifications of the shutdown they brought about
UP: Level of chaos and confusion President Trump causes
DOWN: Trump’s dealmaking ability
UP: Ethics reform
DOWN: Republicans defending Trump’s foreign emoluments
UP: Crowd size for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in Iowa
DOWN: The press meme about her “unlikability”
UP: Republican hypocrisy over a Democrat swearing while Trump curses at Pelosi
DOWN: Americans who care whether Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) swears — or know who she is
UP: Dancing
DOWN: The weird GOP obsession with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
UP: Icky feeling Trump is spouting pro-Russian propaganda
DOWN: Any public rebuke from self-declared hawks on the Republican side
UP: Democratic Senate pickup opportunity in Kansas(!?!)
DOWN: Republican cohesion in the Senate
UP: Bailey
DOWN: Presidents with no pets
