Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and political commentator, was a speechwriter for former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

On Jan. 5, a former Canadian prime minister attracted attention on social media. Following the tactless lead of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the former leader posted an offensive tweet (which has since been deleted) about President Trump: “He really IS a mother**ker!” The comment went viral in Canada and was covered by a few U.S. media outlets.

Who wrote this tweet? Kim Campbell.

If the name doesn’t mean anything to you, don’t worry. Some Canadians have forgot about this brief political footnote. The rest of us have been trying to forget ever since.

Campbell, a lawyer, started her political career in 1983. She lost her first campaign running for the provincial British Columbia Social Credit Party in 1983. She ran for the party leadership in 1986, finishing in last place among 12 candidates with 14 votes. She won a provincial seat that year, but remained a backbencher due to an old political grenade launched against her former leadership rival, Premier Bill Vander Zalm, that “charisma without substance is a dangerous thing."

She jumped ship in 1988 and ran federally. She was elected a Progressive Conservative MP in Vancouver Centre by only 269 votes, but served admirably in then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s cabinet.

When Mulroney announced his retirement in February 1993, Campbell threw her hat into the ring. It initially looked like it would be a coronation. It was a unique opportunity to elect North America’s first female prime minister, she was well-liked by the caucus, and major contenders dropped out in rapid succession. Political strategists suggested that the moderate Campbell could be reshaped into a Canadian version of Margaret Thatcher.

Many PC supporters at the time, including me, thought this would be a winning strategy. We were wrong.

She became prime minister, but her unpolished political demeanor and straight-from-the-hip speaking style almost cost her against the main PC leadership rival, Jean Charest. As Charles Trueheart nicely put it in The Washington Post, “Campbell is known for having a tongue with a mind of its own, and thus far she has not tried to tame it.”

These flaws intensified during the federal election. When a bare-shoulders photo taken in 1990 (when she was justice minister) resurfaced and turned off Canadians, she laughed and called the brouhaha a “hoot.” Meanwhile, a controversial interview with Peter C. Newman in Vancouver Magazine quoted her as saying Canadians who stayed out of the political process were “apathetic SOBs,” and that she became an Anglican to keep away from “the evil demons of the papacy.”

Campbell ultimately lost the November 1993 election, and the PCs collapsed from 157 to two seats. In her concession speech, she said, “Gee, I’m glad I didn’t sell my car.” It was an amusing line, but most Canadian conservatives were glad to be rid of her.

Since that time, she has tried to remain relevant as a public official and social media gadfly. She has made other offensive tweets, which have endeared her to (largely) left-leaning audiences.

Her tweet about Trump takes it to a whole new level, however.

It has less to do with the content and more with the undignified language used by a former world leader in public about a sitting U.S. president. Many politicians and staffers swear to high heaven on a near-daily basis, but it’s usually done in private and/or closed quarters.

Campbell’s offensive tweet was, therefore, an embarrassment to Canada on the world stage, and the important office she once held. While I doubt she’s embarrassed by what she wrote, we’re embarrassed by her.

