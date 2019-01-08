Editorial cartoonist

To give President Trump prime-time TV coverage or not to give President Trump prime-time TV coverage? That is the question that faced TV executives when Trump asked for some coverage to give more attention to his fabricated ramblings on one of his more invidious campaign pledges. Except for TV executives it turned out to be an easy question.

Let’s see. Here we have a president who charitably makes a false assertion with every breath. The catalog of lies is now so long and exhausting that nobody comes close to remembering them all. When has he described a situation fairly and accurately? Never, is when. So why give him live coverage to tell the nation things that we are virtually certain to be inaccurate? Because immigration is a hot topic, and he’s the president? Um, no. Matt Yglesias points out that when President Barack Obama asked for similar, he got a very different answer. Somehow then it was political, but with Trump it is not political.

How about this: Let Trump record his TV address in the afternoon, and then fact-check it, and if it a small part of it bears even passing resemblance to an accurate description of known circumstances, then air that part. Live-time is just lie-time for Trump. Fact-checking the next day is just running down the tracks after a missed train. And a great place to get hit by the next day’s follow-up train of falsehoods.

The idea that the nation’s media is a big liberal cabal is laughable in the age of Trump. But as Yglesias points out, this is hardly new. The so-called prestige showcase of the Sunday talk shows has always been weighted to the Republican side, and here, too, the networks’ rationales keep changing. Why, you might almost think that the media landscape is fair the same way the gerrymandered political landscape is fair. A progressive position can get in, if it waits patiently in line and makes an airtight case for asylum.