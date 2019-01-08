Opinion writer

* Rachel Weiner, Spencer Hsu, and Rosalind Helderman report that there appears to be a gun-like object with some smoke-like substance emanating from its barrel:

Paul Manafort shared 2016 presidential campaign polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate the FBI has said has ties to Russian intelligence, according to a court filing. The information is in a filing that appears to inadvertently include details not intended to be made public and indicates a pathway by which the Russians could have had access to Trump campaign data. The former Trump campaign chairman on Tuesday denied in a filing from his defense team that he broke his plea deal by lying repeatedly to prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III about that and other issues. In his rebuttal to the special counsel’s claims of dishonesty, Manafort exposed details of the dispute, much of which centers on his relationship with Kilimnik. The Russian citizen, who began working for Manafort’s consulting firm starting in 2005, has been charged with helping his former boss to obstruct Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election. He is believed to be in Moscow. The special counsel alleged Manafort “lied about sharing polling data with Mr. Kilimnik related to the 2016 presidential campaign,” according to the unredacted filing. The source of that data, including whether it came from the Trump campaign, is unclear.

We can’t say for sure that Manafort gave Kilimnik polling data so he could pass it to Russian authorities, but that sure looks like a strong possibility.

* John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Josh Dawsey, and Mike DeBonis have the latest on tonight's fright-fest:

President Trump will make a case to a national television audience Tuesday night for long-sought border wall funding, but he is not expected to declare a national emergency that could empower him to move forward with construction without congressional consent. Vice President Pence offered a preview of Trump’s expected remarks during appearances on three morning television shows Tuesday, arguing that the United States is facing an “undeniable crisis” at its southern border and urging Democrats to “come to the table” to negotiate an end to an impasse over the wall that has led to a partial government shutdown. Trump is scheduled to speak from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. and deliver remarks expected to last about eight minutes that will be carried live by all the major television networks.

Repeat this over and over: There is no crisis. There is no crisis. There is no crisis. It’s a lie.

* Heather Long reports that according to economists, building more border wall would have little effect on illegal immigration but would harm the American economy.

* Salvador Rizzo, Glenn Kessler, and Meg Kelly offer a pre-speech fact check you can use to monitor Trump's lies in real time.

* George Zornick argues that when the networks air Trump’s speech, they’ll be enabling a long-running hate campaign and endangering the country.

* Eric Boehlert explains just how problematic it is that the networks are giving free time to Trump tonight.

* Jamil Smith says the lies aren't the only reason the networks shouldn't carry the speech live.

* James Fallows usefully places the media’s current poor choices in much broader historical context.

* Harry Enten details that polls show most Americans don’t want a wall and blame Trump for the shutdown.

* Tom Jawetz offers a comprehensive immigration agenda for Democrats to pursue with their new House majority.

* Tara Golshan explains why the PAYGO argument is so fundamental to the Democratic Party's future.

* John Harwood lays out various scenarios Trump can pursue if he declares a national emergency, including a big one (that would prompt a massive, dangerous backlash) and a small one (that is akin to a little pop gun going off).

* Stephen Miles has a good Twitter thread explaining that with Trump’s national emergency threat, the Constitution is under more threat than people are acknowledging.

* Rick Hasen explains how a little-noticed court decision may allow Republicans to supercharge voter suppression in 2020.

* And Tami Luhby reports that according to new research Americans pay twice as much per capita as citizens of other developed nations on health care, despite leaving millions without coverage.

Yet Republicans insist that we can’t possibly learn anything from what other countries have done successfully.