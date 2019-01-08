

The U.S. Capitol on Monday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

You cannot figure out his position when he doesn’t know what it is. “President Trump on Monday said his plans to pull U.S. troops out of Syria are “no different” than originally announced, even though his administration has revised the withdrawal timeline amid concerns from allies and military leaders.”

You have to figure the United States will be weaker when Trump leaves than it was when he arrived. “You are left with a picture of the U.S. stepping back from the world, while other countries — friend and foe alike — step in to fill the void. Much of this picture is the result of President Trump’s America-first impulses increasingly coming to the fore, but that isn’t all; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the most prominent Democrat to announce a presidential run, has called for withdrawing all troops from Iraq as well as Afghanistan.”

The pressure on Trump figures to become more intense from here on out. “Democrats want to investigate the Trump Hotel deal and President Donald Trump’s taxes. They want to haul up conflicted Cabinet officials and dig into controversial changes to the census and food stamps. They want to put Education Secretary Betsy DeVos under oath and investigate child detentions at the border.”

You figure things must be getting bad in Italy and in European countries with right-wing governments. “Pope Francis defended ‘modern multilateral diplomacy’ and international institutions against ‘the resurgence of nationalistic tendencies’ in a major address at the Vatican on Monday. . . . The pope seemed to be adding his voice to a growing chorus of criticism within Italy of the leadership of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the hard-line leader of the anti-immigrant League party and the most powerful politician in the country.”

Qualified people have figured out that joining this administration is a career-ender. "President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is ‘in no hurry’ to name official replacements for several Cabinet-level positions in his administration.' Translation: No credible candidates will accept.

They figure ignoring their oaths of office is the best option? “You can take your pick: Trump is either so ill-informed as to be unfit to make national security decisions or he is selling Putin’s line on purpose, out in the wide open. But elected Republicans — who we perhaps naively assume are privately horrified — want us to think they are unfazed and that this is no problemo.”

You figure he’ll cave within a week? “A series of deadlines over the next seven weeks will increase pressure on Trump to cut a deal to end a shutdown that could soon become the longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of workers at nine Cabinet departments and other agencies will soon start to miss paychecks, and the longer the standoff continues, the more consequences Trump and Congress will face — including shuttered courts, filth piling up in National Parks, and delayed tax refunds.”