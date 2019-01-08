He wants America to think there’s a security crisis so no one notices the disaster of the Trump presidency.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
Trump’s bizarre Cabinet meeting
He wants America to think there’s a security crisis so no one notices the disaster of the Trump presidency.
