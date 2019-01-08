

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), second from right, with her hand on the Koran, participates in a ceremonial swearing-in with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), second from left, during the start of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 3 (Saul Loeb/ AFP/Getty Images)

Aya Hijazi is an Egyptian American social activist and founder of the Belady Foundation, which supports vulnerable and imprisoned children in Egypt.

In the past couple of months, I’ve seen two American Arab women, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, win seats in the House of Representatives. I’ve watched as Debra Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native American women elected to Congress, embraced in triumph. And I’ve thrilled to the dash and enthusiasm of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I haven’t always been willing to embrace my identity as an American. But experiencing these momentous developments has given me new faith in my country. This spirit of change, solidarity and empowerment means to me that America will continue its move toward greatness.

I am the daughter of Muslim and Arab parents who pursued education and a career in the United States. They both became Americans, and I followed suit. We became Arab Americans, yet I struggled much more with my American identity than my Arab one. The identity crisis reached its peak on Sept. 11, 2001, and the wave of Islamophobia that followed, and I felt like an unwelcome “immigrant terrorist.”

I didn’t want to feel as if my own country didn’t want me around. My feelings were complicated by what I considered to be flawed American policies, especially toward the Middle East. I saw little evidence that this might change. So I took the decision to “go back where I came from” and live in Egypt, my maternal homeland.

There I had the chance to fight for a better Egypt. I took enthusiastic part in the Arab Spring. Yet the Egyptian military regime regarded the attempt to introduce democracy as part of a nefarious conspiracy. The generals attributed the chaos that followed the democratic transition to a purported American-European-Qatari-Masonic plan to destroy the Egyptian state. Soon they staged a comeback — strongly supported by the United States — and implemented a bloody crackdown. Thanks to my involvement in the pro-democracy movement, the military government apparently saw me as a threat. I was arrested. I went from being an influential Egyptian activist to an American spy.

Yet though I was imprisoned, in part, for being an American, for more than two years the United States did not take interest in my case, worsening my estrangement from my adopted country. When a prison guard asked me to explain Washington’s lack of interest in my case, I responded: “Perhaps I’m not white enough.” It seemed as good an explanation as any.

But then, at the end of my third year in prison, the tide changed. American senators and congressmen took interest my case, President Trump intervened to free me, and I was deported back to the United States. Though I am eternally grateful for being freed, my depression and identity crisis were rekindled, this time exacerbated by the odd fact that the president who had saved me shunned others like me: Muslims, women and migrants. Even more gallingly, he continues to support and praise the dictator who imprisoned me and thousands of activists like me.

As I struggled to rebuild my life and identity, I began to take interest in the midterm elections. I started following the progress of women who looked like me and held similar views, and I watched them push America toward inclusivity and social justice. I started feeling that I can proudly belong and that I can hope again.

Omar (D-Minn.) proved that a brown Muslim Arab American refugee woman has a place. Tlaib (D-Mich.) proved that there could be justice for Palestine. Haaland (D-N.M.) and Davids (D-Kan.) proved that rights, specifically the rights of indigenous people, can be reclaimed. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) showed that we can dare to bridle the power of capital, that America can become environmentally responsible, and that the citizens of the most powerful nation on Earth can have a more equitable and humane life.

Together, these women have proved to me that everyone can hope and dream in America, and that everyone can belong. For once, I don’t feel estranged from politics. Thank you, our new politicians, and all who helped make their success possible.

