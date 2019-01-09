

Border Patrol agents stand along the U.S.-Mexico border at Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

In the midst of the president’s shutdown mess, remember, “The real threat to our nation isn’t coming from the southern border; it’s coming from a foreign government intent on undermining our democracy by propagating lies, turning Americans against each other, and electing a puppet president," says Robert Reich.

Vice President Pence has made a mess of his reputation. "Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday struggled to back President Donald Trump’s lie that former presidents have affirmed their support for his proposed border wall, claiming that Trump meant that they support ‘border security.’ ” Pathetic.

Leon Panetta diagnoses the mess Trump has made. “Right now this country more than any time in my life needs some degree of stability — this President needs to realize he’s not going to get anywhere this year without some stability.” Alas, an unstable person cannot provide us with stability; he can’t even govern himself.

Our Syria policy — if we have one — is a mess. “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey denounced the White House national security adviser John R. Bolton for comments he made ahead of his arrival in the Turkish capital and refused to meet him on Tuesday, making any agreement between the two NATO partners over a United States withdrawal from Syria increasingly difficult.” Well, that’s going well.

Trump’s base gets hurt in his shutdown mess. “The government shutdown has stalled President Trump’s program to send billions of dollars to farmers hurt by the trade war with China, as the Agriculture Department office responsible for administering the payouts is closed for lack of funding.”

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) explains the emergency is fake, although Trump’s political mess is real. “The President is trying to claim that we are facing a flood of terrorists across an open southern border and that Democrats somehow welcome or support that. None of that is accurate.”

Here’s a very helpful explanation for the current border mess. “The problem for the Border Patrol is that an agency designed to deter and deport adults traveling alone to find work now spends most of its time dealing with vulnerable families who are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America and are seeking asylum in the United States. So it is not gang members who are arriving at our border but families trying to escape from gangs and poverty in their home countries.”