Was President Trump’s speech effective? Too much inaccuracy? Not enough inaccuracy? Too inflammatory? Too Jeb (“low-energy”) Bush?

The problem with his speech was that he was trying to make something out of nothing, and the nothing wasn’t the immigration issue, the nothing was his lack of momentum on a preposterous idea. Trump is a creature of the moment. He lives in the present moment, with his shady past and incoherent future plans indistinct to him — at best. He can do only one thing and that is to create the appearance of momentum and then ride it. And he’s pretty good at that.

But it’s a high-risk strategy, and when it falters, it falters badly. It depends on either the ability to continuously get the necessary pieces in place through intelligence and hard work, or to be endlessly lucky. He doesn’t have the former ability, and luck doesn’t last forever.

He has mismanaged his immigration strategy badly; he is out of luck and out of good choices. The momentum and the opportunity to build his crazy wall that might have been there in his first two years are over now. So now he sits there at his desk, talking to a camera and trying hard to sound like a normal president saying abnormal things. But his heart wasn’t in it, not because of the heartlessness of his idea, but because he had no momentum. How did he get himself into this bind? Trump loves high risk, that’s how. King of Debt, you know. He is fearless not because of bravery but because he lacks common sense and normal caution. So too bad for him.

But also, too bad for us. Because in 2016 he caught us at a weak moment, when our own common sense was on the fritz and our own sense of caution got bamboozled by the flashy con man bragging about a surely mythical personal wealth of $10 billion.

Trump has found himself in a mess of his own creation. Out of options and out of luck.

Let’s hope we aren’t, too.

