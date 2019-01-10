An IRS employee protests the federal government shutdown in front of the federal building in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday. (George Frey/Reuters)
By Alexandra Petri
Alexandra Petri
Columnist offering a lighter take on the news and opinions of the day
Columnist

“Have a garage sale. Turn your hobby into income. Become a mystery shopper. Tutor students, give music or sports lessons. Bankruptcy is a last option.” — Actual suggestions from a tip sheet for making ends meet during the furlough for Coast Guard employees, since removed.

  • Sell a piece or two of heirloom silver
  • KonMari your least cherished mink coat
  • Rent out your opera box
  • Let your footman go (temporarily, of course)
  • Take in a lodger in the ballroom
  • Hire out your French chef
  • Arrange a profitable marriage for your eldest daughter, and, if necessary, your second daughter as well
  • Become a governess
  • Dig up your intricate boxwood maze and plant vegetables
  • Fill in one of your trout ponds
  • Convert the second garage into a school for wayward girls
  • Eat (less) cake
  • Spend winters at your summer home. In general, wintering where you summer or summering where you winter can be an enormous savings.
  • Sell off a pair of coach horses
  • Give it all up and become a pop icon
  • Do you act? Consider converting this into a profitable career as a movie star.
  • Do you write? Publishing a best-selling novel can be a great source of revenue.
  • Monetize your online content
  • Chop down one or two trees in your cherry orchard
  • Sell your hair (this, like bankruptcy, is a last resort, best saved for when you are trying to give a thoughtful gift)
  • Ask Daddy for a loan