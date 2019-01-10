“Have a garage sale. Turn your hobby into income. Become a mystery shopper. Tutor students, give music or sports lessons. Bankruptcy is a last option.” — Actual suggestions from a tip sheet for making ends meet during the furlough for Coast Guard employees, since removed.
- Sell a piece or two of heirloom silver
- KonMari your least cherished mink coat
- Rent out your opera box
- Let your footman go (temporarily, of course)
- Take in a lodger in the ballroom
- Hire out your French chef
- Arrange a profitable marriage for your eldest daughter, and, if necessary, your second daughter as well
- Become a governess
- Dig up your intricate boxwood maze and plant vegetables
- Fill in one of your trout ponds
- Convert the second garage into a school for wayward girls
- Eat (less) cake
- Spend winters at your summer home. In general, wintering where you summer or summering where you winter can be an enormous savings.
- Sell off a pair of coach horses
- Give it all up and become a pop icon
- Do you act? Consider converting this into a profitable career as a movie star.
- Do you write? Publishing a best-selling novel can be a great source of revenue.
- Monetize your online content
- Chop down one or two trees in your cherry orchard
- Sell your hair (this, like bankruptcy, is a last resort, best saved for when you are trying to give a thoughtful gift)
- Ask Daddy for a loan