Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, Mike DeBonis, and Sean Sullivan report that we’re not getting any closer to solving the shutdown:

Talks between President Trump and congressional Democrats aimed at ending the partial government shutdown collapsed in acrimony and disarray Wednesday, with the president walking out of the White House meeting and calling it “a total waste of time” after Democrats rejected his demand for border wall funding. Furious Democrats accused Trump of slamming his hand on the table before he exited, and they said he ignored their pleas to reopen the federal government as they continue to negotiate over his border wall demands. With the shutdown nearing the three-week mark, some 800,000 workers are about to miss their first paycheck. “He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for more money. But they can’t,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), an implicit dig at Trump’s wealthy upbringing.

I don’t know if I’d call that “implicit,” but she has a point.

* Laurie McGinley and Joel Achenbach tell a story of how the shutdown is affecting all of us whether we realize it yet or not:

The furloughing of hundreds of Food and Drug Administration inspectors has sharply reduced inspections of the nation’s food supply — one of many repercussions of the partial government shutdown that make Americans potentially less safe. The agency, which oversees 80 percent of the food supply, has suspended all routine inspections of domestic food-processing facilities, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview. He said he’s working on a plan to bring back inspectors as early as next week to resume inspections of high-risk facilities, which handle foods such as soft cheese or seafood, or have a history of problems.

Shouldn’t be a problem — we all know industry can inspect itself, right?

* Rick Porter reports that President Trump’s Oval Office address actually got a smaller TV audience than the response from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Which I’m sure won’t bother him at all.

* Janie Valencia reports that public opinion on the shutdown is moving away from President Trump.

* Peter Beinart explains why Trump wants Americans to think we live in a state of perpetual crisis.

* Adam Serwer explains why Republicans are really afraid of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

* Dahlia Lithwick says that women with institutional power is giving some men the vapors.

* Ruby Cramer reports that one thing’s for sure about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): She can tell you exactly why she’s running for president.

* Eliana Johnson and David Brown report that acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan has been privately promoting Boeing, his employer for 30 years before he went to the Defense Department, and disparaging its rival Lockheed Martin.

* Clare Lombardo reports on research showing that while, in 2015, there was no difference in rates of bullying reported by students between areas that would vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, by 2017 bullying was significantly more prevalent in pro-Trump areas.

* TL Coleman explains how hard it can be for a government worker who gets furloughed during a shutdown.

* Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer argue that while Trump is weak in some ways, we still have an imperial presidency.