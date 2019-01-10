

President Trump with Vice President Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Temper tantrum” is no longer a metaphor; it is an accurate description of events. “Trump Threw ‘Temper Tantrum’ After Dems Refused Border Wall, Chuck Schumer Says.”

Some Republican senators seem not to appreciate the president’s temper tantrums. “Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who faces a tough reelection in a state Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016, said she asked Trump to consider a bipartisan compromise she helped put together with fellow centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) last year to give certain immigrants, known as Dreamers, a path to citizenship in exchange for border security money.”

I’m not sure baiting someone prone to temper tantrums is productive, but it is satisfying. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "Federal workers will not be receiving their paychecks and what that means in their lives is tragic in terms of their credit rating, paying their mortgage, paying their rent, paying their car payment, paying their children’s tuition and the rest. The president seems to be insensitive to that,” she continued. “He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for more money, but they can’t.” Ouch.

Trump’s temper tantrum may hurt investors, entrepreneurs and, hence, the economy. “It’s supposed to be a big year for IPOs, but the government shutdown could wind up ruining some of those plans. The partial shutdown, now in its 19th day with no deal in sight, has sidelined a majority of the workers at the Security and Exchange Commission.”

His temper tantrum cannot distract from the reality: “There is a humanitarian crisis at the border, but not one that poses a security threat to the United States or can be solved by building a wall.” Read the whole thing.

Faced with a temper tantrum, adults should ignore it. “While Mr. Trump has launched an elaborate public-relations effort to draw Democrats into a debate over the wall itself — even the material to be used to construct it — Democrats are just as determined to talk instead about a more universally resonant theme: the need to get the government open and functioning while negotiations continue.”

No one quite captures the temper tantrums and illogic like Rick Wilson. “The fevered limbic imaginings of Ann Coulter, Mickey Kaus, Stephen Miller, Rep. Steve King, and the rest of the ‘we’re totally not racist xenophobes except when it comes to people darker than a Venti triple foam latte' may exist on the pages of Trumpbart and the screens of Fox, but facts are stubborn things, and almost every one of Trump’s ‘facts’ about immigration springs from the minds of people like Coulter and Miller, not reality.”