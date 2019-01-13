Opinion writer

Who said it?



Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

1. “It’s highly suspicious, I think his business dealings in the past are highly suspicious.”

2. “Donald Trump has tried to convince us that unless there’s some kind of smoking gun or recording of him in the room with Putin saying, ‘Yes, Vladimir I’ll do your bidding,’ then there’s been ‘no collusion.’ That’s nonsense.”

3. “I do think it’s curious that, throughout that whole summer, when these investigations started, you had Vladimir Putin policies almost being parroted by Donald Trump.”

4. “The FBI was afraid that the firing of [then-FBI Director James B.] Comey was a way to help the Russians stop the F.B.I. from figuring out what they did in the election.”

5. “We will be holding hearings on the mysteries swirling around Trump’s bizarre relationship with Putin and his cronies, and how those dark dealings affect our national security.”

