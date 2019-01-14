

Voters, even primary voters, can be a lot more forgiving of candidates' foibles, faults and failures than the media. The media’s preference for premature, simplistic judgment and groupthink dominates presidential campaign coverage. Not likable! Too much sharing and too much cursing! Too old! Too white! If a single characteristic or vote disqualified someone, we’d never nominate any candidate. (Alas, nor would we have elected President Trump.)

In a similar vein, candidates trying to shape themselves to match some just-right “Goldilocks” composite candidate — young but not too young; smart but not an egghead; experienced but not an insider; passionate but calm — will come across as phonies.

As the Democratic contenders jump into the 2020 presidential primary pool, both the candidates and voters would be wise to keep in mind some sensible guidelines.

First, candidates shouldn’t avoid admitting they changed their mind. Voters really don’t care if 10 years ago the candidate had a different view. Likewise, inconsistencies in one’s voting record usually aren’t fatal. (“Sen. X voted for H.R. 9999, but then voted for H.R. 8888” is background noise for most voters.) Candidates probably shouldn’t shift on fundamental issues, but there is nothing wrong, for example, with a Democratic candidate saying, “You know, it wasn’t until Trump came along that I fully appreciated how critical it is for America to advance universal human rights,” or “Given what’s happened to drug prices over the last 10 years, I am now in favor of importing drugs from Canada.”

Second, as Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) said last week on her book tour, candidates shouldn’t fall into the “false choice” trap. You can be a law-and-order prosecutor and still see a widespread problem in police bias. You can favor expanding college education but not buy into “free college” for everyone. What matters is that the candidate has an authentic, clear way to explain her views.

Third, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has demonstrated, initial press labels (unlikable!) can evaporate as soon as real campaigns begin. The first Democratic primaries are about 13 months away, so candidates have plenty of time to find their voice, build on positive first impressions or erase negative ones, and put miscues in the rearview mirror.

Fourth, ignoring Trump isn’t a bad strategy — up to a point. No candidate should be shy about criticizing his policies. pronouncing him unfit or lamenting what he has done to our political discourse. However, responding to personal insults generally should be avoided. Ridicule is far better than indignation. (For example, “The president’s language demeans his office,” or “I’m not here to fulfill his insatiable need for attention.”) Perhaps the entire field can stipulate to a standing objection: This president shows he is unfit each time he opens his mouth or tweets.

Fifth, voters want to relate to and know the candidates, but they must remember they’re running for president at least in part on the premise that Americans want a leader more uplifting and more presidential than Trump. Up close and personal can become icky — or dull. A spouse who campaigns for the candidate should resist the urge to overshare every bad habit or personality flaw you have. Candidate-in-the-kitchen or candidate-in-the car video and Instagram shots don’t tell us what is important about the candidate; a minute or two talking to the camera about a candidate’s roots or formative experiences or personal heroes might be far more effective.

Sixth, candidates should run with joy, enthusiasm and optimism. I’m not much in favor of the “system is rigged” rhetoric, not only because it smacks of simplistic populism and blurs into conspiratorial politics but also because it denotes forces beyond our control and a lack of personal agency to change course. Far better to optimistically lead a battle for “an economy for everyone” (or whatever) than to say “Wall Street is all built on fraud." Instead of saying “money controls everything,” why not suggest “fight for a system where the billionaire and the working single mom have the same say in government”? Democrats should remember that, in the 2018 midterms, the voters were mad, but the winning Democratic candidates by and large were positive, calm and professional.

Finally, have a coherent story, not just a list of proposals. An up-from-poverty story that illustrates how and when government makes a difference in people’s lives or the story of a child of immigrants who lived the American Dream may not only personalize a candidate but also organize discrete proposals into an overarching vision for the campaign. By the first primary, voters should know, for example, that Warren came from hardscrabble circumstances in Oklahoma and Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant father and an Indian American mother. If nothing else, Trump has reminded us that character, values, overcoming adversity, empathy, and working and living with those who don’t look and think like politicians (or billionaires) are critical qualities in a president.

