

Demonstrators hold illuminated letter signs that read "Treason" while protesting outside of the White House on Saturday. (Alex Edelman/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

Republicans might prefer if President Trump didn’t hang around for a 2020 reelection race. “Overall, the President’s approval rating in the poll stands at 37% approve to 57% disapprove. Disapproval has risen five points since December, while his approval number has held roughly the same.”

It’ll be hard for Republicans to hang tight. “By a wide margin, more Americans blame President Trump and Republicans in Congress than congressional Democrats for the now record-breaking government shutdown, and most reject the president’s assertion that there is an illegal-immigration crisis on the southern border.”

Democrats will be encouraged to hang in there. “Trump’s message on the shutdown — blaming Democrats for refusing to concede on his border wall — isn’t convincing the American public. Instead, the majority of Americans think Trump and Republicans are at fault for the shutdown, according to two new polls.”

The Russia probe will hang over everything Trump does. “Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he will force a vote on a resolution to disapprove of the Trump administration’s decision to relax sanctions on companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, calling the move ‘wrongheaded.’ ”

That’s one reason former supporters will not be hanging around in 2020. Sen Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) assesses: “Business schools and management consultants will look back for years and say this was the most inept negotiation. He boxed himself in a corner. He didn’t empower his negotiators like the vice president or Lindsey Graham or Mitch McConnell. He’s not allowed any win-win circumstance.”

Will he hang around for the next two years? “With Democrats now in charge of the House, the special counsel believed to be wrapping up his investigation, news media outlets competing for scoops and the first articles of impeachment already filed, Mr. Trump faces the prospect of an all-out political war for survival that may make the still-unresolved partial government shutdown pale by comparison.”

You wonder how long he’s going to be hanging around. “Pompeo Refuses To Say If He Knew About FBI Investigation of Trump As Russian Agent.” If he did and did nothing, he has shown his ambition outweighs his patriotism.

