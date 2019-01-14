

A man holds a sign on the steps to the Lincoln Memorial protesting President Trump's proposed border wall during the 22nd day of the government shutdown, on Jan.12, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Opposition to the shutdown

DOWN: Evidence of a White House plan to end it

UP: Democratic Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s book tour

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) apology tour

UP: The FBI

DOWN: “No collusion”

UP: Pushback from Republicans on an “emergency” declaration

DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) cheerleading for executive overreach

UP: The Bulwark

DOWN: Clarity Media Group’s murder of the Weekly Standard

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a real campaign message!

DOWN: Warren isn’t likable

UP: Number of Democratic presidential contenders

DOWN: Trying to keep track of all the Democratic presidential contenders

UP: Doing town halls

DOWN: Recording your own dentist cleaning

UP: Pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

DOWN: Republicans' chances of holding the Senate in 2020 if the shutdown doesn’t end quickly

UP: Chaos in President Trump’s foreign policy

DOWN: Credibility of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo