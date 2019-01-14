UP: Opposition to the shutdown
DOWN: Evidence of a White House plan to end it
UP: Democratic Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s book tour
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) apology tour
UP: The FBI
DOWN: “No collusion”
UP: Pushback from Republicans on an “emergency” declaration
DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) cheerleading for executive overreach
UP: The Bulwark
DOWN: Clarity Media Group’s murder of the Weekly Standard
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a real campaign message!
DOWN: Warren isn’t likable
UP: Number of Democratic presidential contenders
DOWN: Trying to keep track of all the Democratic presidential contenders
UP: Doing town halls
DOWN: Recording your own dentist cleaning
UP: Pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
DOWN: Republicans' chances of holding the Senate in 2020 if the shutdown doesn’t end quickly
UP: Chaos in President Trump’s foreign policy
DOWN: Credibility of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo