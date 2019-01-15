Editorial cartoonist

There is a cottage industry of writers and commenters ever busy pointing out stumbling blocks for any effort to control runaway climate destruction. Here’s an infuriating recent example of this chin-pulling and brow-mopping concern over the Green New Deal.

The hallmark of this type of analysis, after you boil off the flurry of chatter about why something might not be perfect: The analyst doesn’t offer anything better. Why? I’ll tell you why. It’s a damn-hard problem to solve. Are there any perfect solutions that are pain-free, low-cost and politically easy? What planet are you living on? It doesn’t seem to be this one, which desperately needs a HIGHLY ambitious program to combat climate change

— and needs it to start YESTERDAY.

Among the critiques of the Green New Deal, as with every other policy prescription that has ever been offered, is that it risks political blowback. Well, duh. As if the only risks on this issue were political. How about a global collapse in agriculture? Is that, just possibly, ALSO a risk to consider? A sixth mass extinction of species? Anything to mull over there?

On offer in this piece is an eye-spinningly insufficient bit of concern-trolling from a group pushing conservative “solutions” to climate change: Don’t be too ambitious. “Try to hit some singles and doubles.” Great idea if you have a thousand years of game time left to get carbon emissions under control. We don’t. We have maybe a decade.

No, the Green New Deal, although only the most popular framework now on offer to solve possibly the most difficult, and certainly the most critical political problem we’re facing, isn’t perfect! Please tell us the perfect plan you have instead. It will by definition will pass into law instantaneously.