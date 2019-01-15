

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), a man already known for racist and xenophobic rhetoric, has once again used his platform as an elected official to dismiss efforts to combat white supremacy. In an interview with the New York Times, he said: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Though it would be long overdue, these latest comments justify a clear, official rebuke from the body in which he serves. The House should censure King.

King maintains rather unconvincingly that his words were misconstrued. “It was about how those words got plugged into our dialogue,” he said on the House floor the next day. It is the height of irony, of course, that a man positioning himself as a great defender of Western civilization would be unfamiliar with how the language of white supremacy entered our political discourse. A censure would help remind King and all Americans of the history of white supremacy; of the elected officials in our history who saw white supremacy as a danger to our union and those who were willing to be censured by their colleagues to defend it; and of the fact that we must consider white supremacy to be a threat to the United States and the functioning of our democratic institutions once again.

The House has censured only 23 of its members in the entirety of its existence. Ten of these censures were for illegal or unethical behavior that fell short of violence, such as sexual misconduct or financial fraud. The other 13 involved violence or insults against other members of Congress, or more generally against the House itself. Of these 13, all but four were related to civil rights for blacks or the Civil War.

For instance, on July 16, 1856, Rep. Laurence M. Keitt (D-S.C.) was censured for assisting in the infamous assault and caning of anti-slavery Sen. Charles Sumner (R-Mass.) after Sumner insulted slaveholders. In 1864, Rep. Alexander Long (D-Ohio) was censured after he supported recognition of the Confederacy in a speech on the House floor. Rep. Fernando Wood (D-N.Y.), who opposed the 13th Amendment and had called for New York City to secede in the run-up to the Civil War, was censured in 1868 for calling a Reconstruction bill a “monstrosity.”

Rep. John Y. Brown (D-Ky.) was censured for insulting Gen. Benjamin Butler, one of the chief proponents of the Civil Rights Act of 1875, during deliberation on the bill. The act banned racial discrimination in public places; Brown called it the “culminating, crowning iniquity of radicalism” and said of Butler that he was “the apologist of thieves … such a prodigy of vice and meannesses that to describe him would sicken imagination and exhaust invective.”

The fact that such a significant percentage of censures involved race reflects the extreme emotions the topic provokes and the serious threat racism has posed to the durability of the republic.

The power to censure originates in Article I of the Constitution, which states that Congress can punish its members for “disorderly Behaviour.” By itself, the censure does not inflict any practical consequences, and King has already been removed from his committee assignments. But according to Jack Maskell of the Congressional Research Service, the censure is “used not merely to punish an individual member, but to protect the institutional integrity of the House of Representatives, its proceedings, and its reputation.”

King’s comments — indeed, the rhetoric he has employed over his entire career — meet that bar.

Still, if censure is deemed inappropriate, the House can take other steps to express its disapproval. The punishment of a reprimand was created in the late 1960s for infractions that do not meet the seriousness required for a censure — Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) was reprimanded for shouting “You lie!” during President Barack Obama’s health-care speech before a joint session of Congress in 2009. Five members have been expelled from the House, three for disloyalty to the Union and fighting for the Confederacy.

Or, the House could pursue a “Sense of the House” resolution that condemned white supremacy. It would at least put members of Congress in the position of having to take a vote on the problems King’s words raise, rather than simply tweet or issue statements.

But let’s face it: Given the evidence so far, concrete action on King’s racism is likely a stretch for House Republicans. They have abided King for this long (with some exceptions). Their party’s presidential candidates have sought his endorsement. Their party’s leaders gave King plum committee assignments.

There is one more form of punishment, however. It can be administered only by the citizens of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, whom King represents with his every word. Those citizens can do in 2020 what they came so close to accomplishing in 2018: Vote him out.

