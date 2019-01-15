

President Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

The Senate needs to grab control. “A bipartisan group of rank-and-file senators are planning to hold discussions on how to end the weeks-long government shutdown, with talks between congressional leaders and the White House at a standstill.” About time.

President Trump’s attempt to use an emergency declaration to wrest control goes poorly. “Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed in The Hill-HarrisX survey conducted Jan. 12-13 said they do not want the president to designate the border a national emergency site. Just 31 percent of respondents said they wanted such a declaration.”

Democratic House chairmen now in control should act. “Powers and privileges essential to the functioning of an honest and patriotic presidency are called into question by this dishonest and unpatriotic presidency. Succeeding presidents and Congresses will have to find a way to restore or replace busted norms with new ones—but pretending now that the old rules can function as intended is not only delusive, but dangerous. Subpoena the interpreter now; write a new law formalizing the confidentiality of interpretation later.” Agreed.

He’s in control of the shutdown. He chooses not to end it. “President Trump said on Monday that he has rejected a proposal by Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to temporarily reopen the government in an effort to jump-start talks with Democratic lawmakers on funding a border wall.”

As authoritarians gain control, democracy’s peril increases. “The global march of authoritarianism is off to a vigorous start this year. In Brazil, the world’s fifth-most populous country, a new president with well-documented far-right leanings, Jair Bolsonaro, immediately mobilized 300 members of the National Police Force to quell violence in a northeastern state, even as he vowed to increase security force powers and expand citizens’ gun rights. To the north in Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales booted out a United Nations anti-corruption commission that has been investigating some of his officials and others close to him.” Read the whole thing.

Trump no longer controls the message. “American voters support 63 - 30 percent a Democratic proposal to reopen parts of the government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the Wall, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Every party, gender, education, age and racial group supports this idea except Republicans, who are opposed 52 - 39 percent.”

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Trump’s shutdown strategy is a wreck. Just ask Lindsey Graham.

Catherine Rampell: Turns out Republicans don’t care about the dignity of a paycheck after all

Charles Lane: How is everyone coping with the national emergency? No, not that one.

Max Boot: The FBI’s willingness to investigate Trump shows we still have the rule of law

The Post’s View: Will Jair Bolsonaro rip up environmental protections and endanger the Amazon?