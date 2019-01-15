

A sign reading "No Wall" adorns the fence near where the tent encampment for migrant children was built at the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry on Jan. 14 in Tornillo, Tex. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Media critic

President Trump changed the minds of 2 percent of voters with his nationally televised address last week on the border wall, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. A full 89 percent of voters, on the other hand, say the address didn’t change their minds. The exact question asked in the poll was this: “Did President Trump’s recent televised address to the nation change your mind about building a wall along the border with Mexico, or not?”

That address was high controversy in the world of media, as television executives huddled before acceding to the White House’s request for prime-time placement on the country’s broadcast channels. They agreed to do so, juggling their lineups to make room for a nearly 10-minute speech that recited stale talking points about the threat from immigration. There was layered irony here: The cable and broadcast outlets that passed along Trump’s wall rhetoric unfiltered during the campaign carved out special time during his presidency for the same message.

At first glance, the address’s low level of persuasion would appear to discredit the networks' decision. It suggests that people have heard Trump’s immigration shtick and have hardened their positions. Then again, presidents cannot expect large swings in public opinion just because they make a speech, as Becket Adams points out in the Washington Examiner. Several of Trump’s predecessors failed to move the public with even widely televised appeals, according to Pew Research Center.

Just because voters are stubborn and resistant to authority figures on television doesn’t automatically discredit the decision to grant a president airtime. What does discredit that decision, however, is Trump’s own tendencies — specifically his tendency to lie. “Over the course of his nine-minute speech, Trump painted a misleading and bleak picture of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. He pumped up some numbers, exaggerated the public safety risks of immigration and repeated false claims regarding how to fund a border wall,” noted The Post’s Salvador Rizzo in a fact-check of the president’s words.

On this front, another finding from the Quinnipiac poll is helpful: 32 percent of voters reported that the speech was “mostly accurate,” as opposed to 49 percent saying it was “mostly misleading.” (There was a nearly even division among voters over the accuracy of the response from Democratic congressional leaders Charles E. Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.) It’s unclear just who are those 32 percenters. They could be a mix of Trump voters and independents and — who knows?

What we do know about them is that their appraisal of Trump’s speech doesn’t square with the factual misrepresentations within it. And maybe they would have reached the same conclusion even if TV news had deprived Trump of live airtime and later presented the speech side-by-side with fact-checking. Again, we don’t know. What we do know is that affording Trump live airtime is tantamount to misleading the country.