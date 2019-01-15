

Republican John Kasich is now the former governor of Ohio. That means he’s got time on his hands. According to reports, he signed with United Talent Agency and will join either CNN or MSNBC soon.

Every speech or interview he gives likely will be interpreted through the prism of 2020. (Does X mean he is running as a Republican? An independent?) Frankly, before seeing how President Trump fares, the special counsel’s findings and the degree to which Republicans in Congress (on the shutdown or on other grounds) separate themselves from Trump, it will be hard for Kasich or any other challenger to make a decision. That said, Kasich has an important role over the next few months or year.

First, there needs to be a prominent Republican who can level with the party about its gender and race problem. Kasich writes in USA Today that the GOP “seems stuck in the 1950s.” He argues, “No doubt they’re threatened by the new diversity of voices that have joined the public chorus, by the long-ignored problems that a new generation wants to solve, by an unsettled world that no longer follows America’s lead. But they’ve learned absolutely nothing from their skunking in the midterm elections.” In short, he needs to level with the party: It has a race problem.

In practice, that means not only criticizing Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) but also urging Republicans to throw him out of the caucus, take him off committees and sanction him. The party should stop trying to hold back the demographic tide through voter suppression techniques but rather should support updating the Voting Rights Act and make voting easier. (Shouldn’t the GOP have figured out that they have their own occasional voters who shouldn’t encounter barriers to voting?)

Second, Kasich is right that the GOP’s stale formula of tax cuts for the rich, attacks on social spending, hypocritical cheering for “small government” and deregulation regardless of outcomes may appeal to donors but lacks an actual constituency among real voters. Instead, he can be an advocate along with current and former governors for active but limited government and, most important, for government reform. He argues:

For Republicans, this means breaking their own self-made mold of being naysayers instead of doers. It means designing market-driven, center-right solutions that actually solve problems while revealing their compassion. We’ve done that in Ohio. For example, we worked to expand access to technology for Ohioans with developmental disabilities, helping them use those advances to improve the quality of their lives. We made important progress improving our health care system by providing incentives that encourage providers to focus on quality care rather than quantity. We added more than 568,000 jobs over eight years, shedding Ohio’s “Rust Belt” image by replacing our government-run development bureaucracy with a private, not-for-profit economic development effort managed by industry experts — in the process becoming the focal point for a new “Knowledge Belt.”

In other words, they need to compete with Democrats on bread-and-butter issues that will improve the lives of Americans, and address politically and economically harmful disparities (white/black, rural/urban).

Finally, Kasich has another role — prodding and cajoling the party to uphold the rule of law. He should push the Senate to uphold its constitutional duties, whether it is in reopening the government or in refusing to confirm unqualified candidates. He should call on fellow Republicans, by name if need be, to denounce Trump’s attacks on the courts, the First Amendment, the Justice Department and the FBI.

Kasich has done many of these things in an informal way, mostly on TV appearances, since Trump was elected, but forming a group to reform the GOP — if it is reformable. There are a bevy of competent, respected former governors (e.g., Susana Martinez of New Mexico, Brian Sandoval of Nevada, Judd Gregg of New Hampshire), former U.S. senators (e.g., Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, Spencer Abraham of Michigan) and national security officials (e.g., Jim Mattis, Robert Gates) who can be enlisted to push forward policy ideas, exert pressure on elected Republicans and prevent the party from insulating itself from change (e.g., by changing primary rules to block Trump challengers).

If one or more in this group want to later primary Trump (if he’s still around), that’s fine. But, in the meantime, they need to induce Republicans to push back against Trump, help rid the party of the racists, educate current Republicans (and those who’ve given up on it) about an alternative to right-wing nativism and keep interesting center-right policy ideas in circulation. Kasich would be just the one to lead such an effort.

