Trump loves perpetual crisis. It is the default state of mind for someone with a completely disorganized mind. He can’t focus on briefing papers unless they are cartoons drawn with colorful crayons. And all they really need to show is a stick figure of a king labeled DoNalD wearing a crown of gold hair and with everybody looking at him.

This is what Trump likes. Is it what we like? He is now slowly throttling to death the long economic expansion he inherited from President Barack Obama, and for what purpose? For a wall that nobody thinks is a sensible mechanism to even solve his OWN POLICY GOAL. He has set the capital of the country on fire, and he no doubt would actually be playing the fiddle if he knew how. As it is, he just sits around alone in his palace, bellowing how he will keep the government closed forever until he gets his way.

Meanwhile, down the fiery street, his attorney general nominee William P. Barr testified that he would protect the independence of the Justice Department if he saw evidence of presidential abuse of power. IF?? What is the entire Trump administration (whoever is left in it) if not the poster children for waste, fraud and abuse of power? We breathed a sigh of relief to hear that Barr wanted the Mueller report completed, but then we heard that we may never see it. Call in the legal scholars to explain to us the difference! And be sure to cross-reference that with the unsolicited 20-page memo Barr wrote arguing against prosecuting Trump for obstruction of justice.

And on and on and on. This is the first time in my life that I haven’t felt that the next presidential campaign had begun too soon.

