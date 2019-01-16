

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, speaks with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, during a break from testimony from Attorney General nominee William Barr at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump’s play to split the Democrats flops. “A group of rank-and-file House Democrats turned down an invitation to have lunch with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, a snub that underscores the extraordinary divisions that have brought negotiations over the government shutdown to a standstill.” (Maybe if he didn’t serve fast food, they’d go?)

Trump is playing with fire — these guys aren’t getting paid. “The Federal Aviation Administration is bringing thousands of furloughed inspectors and engineers back to work as the partial government shutdown drags on, the agency said on Tuesday. The agency’s announcement came after unions representing aviation safety inspectors and air traffic controllers raised concerns that the lengthy shutdown was eroding the safety of the nation’s air travel system.”

Trump played footsie with Vladimir Putin through the campaign and his first two years in office. “Any of these specific incidents, and many others that I have omitted, might be individually explained away fairly easily. As a pattern, they’re too weird to dismiss with a shrug or cobbled-together explanations.”

He is playing a losing hand — a bad one. “So basically, Trump has nowhere to go. There is no option that pleases Americans as a whole and, at the time, his base. Someone is going to be angry at him no matter what he does.”

If he’s not a Russian asset, he surely plays the role perfectly. “The Deep State story is nonsense. The Mole in the Oval image, meanwhile, is too extreme — but not as crazy a theory as it was a year or two ago. The president clearly has something to hide. As I have written many times over the past two years, it is highly unlikely that there is any innocent explanation for the remarkable frequency and depth of the Trump coterie’s interactions with Russia for some 30 years, and especially during the campaign.”

While Trump plays to his base, real people are suffering. “Government workers are driving for Uber, relying on word-of-mouth and social networks to find handyman work and looking for traditional temp gigs to help pay the bills during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.”

You wonder how this plays out. “The Trump administration now estimates that the cost of the government shutdown will be twice as steep as originally forecast. The original estimate that the partial shutdown would subtract 0.1 percentage point from growth every two weeks has now been doubled to a 0.1 percentage point subtraction every week, according to an official who asked not to be named.” Ruh-roh.

