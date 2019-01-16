

Opinion writer

The Democratic presidential field now has another entrant, as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand went to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” — which is apparently where you do this now — to announce that she is entering the race. As of now we have six announced candidates (Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Richard Ojeda, John Delaney), a few more all-but certain candidates (Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown), and a bunch of possible-to-likely candidates (Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Terry McAuliffe, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, Jay Inslee, Jeff Merkley, Beto O’Rourke, Mitch Landrieu, Pete Buttigieg, and a dozen others).

A field this big poses some practical problems, like the difficulty of staging debates with 20 candidates trying to get more than a few moments of airtime, or the wear and tear on the porches of Iowa voters as a parade of hopefuls troops across them for the next year. But there's a more serious problem voters will have, one of sorting through too many choices that seem too much alike.

Back in 2004, psychologist Barry Schwartz published an influential book entitled "The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less." Schwartz argued that contrary to the belief of traditional economics that more choices are always better, in fact there's a point at which having more choices — say for 75 different kinds of shampoo — not only can become paralyzing, it makes us less happy with whatever option we eventually settle on.

This is problem faced not just by voters but by the news media too, in a somewhat different way. News organizations face a resource allocation problem during presidential primaries, in that they have only so many reporters to send following candidates and only so much space (in print) or time (on the air) to devote to the race. So they have a strong incentive to winnow down the field, deciding that some candidates can simply be ignored. The problem this time is that while they might be able to dismiss a Richard Ojeda as not worth considering because he's only been a state senator, it won't be so easy to do the same to a U.S. senator or governor, at least not until voting actually starts next year and early losses can be used to justify writing candidates off.

In a field this large, candidates need to find ways to stand out. Which is awfully difficult when so many other people have similar qualifications and similar ideas about policy. There's no natural frontrunner and no one whose "turn" it is to be the nominee. So the first and most important question they have to answer for the Democratic electorate is: Why do you want to be president?

Ever since Ted Kennedy had trouble answering that question in a pithy way in 1979, candidates have known they need to be prepared to sum up their candidacies in a few sentences, or even better, a single idea. Here's the answer Gillibrand gave to that question when Colbert asked her yesterday:

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because, as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own. Which is why I believe that health care should be a right and not a privilege,” she said. “It’s why I believe we should have better public schools for our kids because it shouldn’t matter what block you grow up on. And I believe that anybody who wants to work hard enough should be able to get whatever job training they need to earn their way into the middle class.”

This is a common Democratic message, that of the desire to create a society that ensures a baseline of care for everyone (health care, education) and provides shared opportunity so that the kinds of inequality we’re suffering from today can be reined back in. If you watched Julián Castro’s announcement speech you would have heard the same thing, as you will from lots of other candidates.

Both Casto and Gillibrand frame that message in terms of their own identity — Castro talked about his immigrant grandmother and activist mother to say that he wants to fulfill the promise they worked for, while Gillibrand says she’s doing this “as a young mom.” Sherrod Brown frames what is essentially the same vision as “the dignity of work.” As he told this blog, “The whole idea is that, if you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to get ahead.”

All of which is ... fine, if not exactly enough to get you out of your seat cheering. But it has been the Democratic message pretty much forever, from both more and less liberal candidates. In 1992 Bill Clinton talked about fighting for people who “work hard and play by the rules” too, and he was decidedly more centrist than many in the party at the time (and pretty much all of the party today). There is no Democratic candidate who won’t talk about something similar.

We shouldn’t be too critical of candidates for lacking some extraordinarily distinctive message right from the beginning. Things will change and evolve as the campaign proceeds, and after all, the reason they sound alike is that they’re from the same party, so they tend to agree about what the big problems are and how we should go about fixing them.

If I had a critique to offer, it would be that it sounds rather modest. Almost every successful presidential candidate in modern history has offered a clear vision of substantial, even radical change. They said "This is what the problem is right now, this is the future we need to create, and this is why I'm the one who can get us there." That was true of Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Reagan, Carter, Nixon, Kennedy, and many before them. In nearly every case, the solution they offered wasn't some tweaks to the existing system but a fundamental change of course.

The great challenge for Democratic primary voters will be figuring out just what distinguishes these candidates from one another, in a field that is large and diverse, yet in many ways presents mostly subtle variations on a theme. And even though the Iowa caucus is a year away, that year is going to go by fast.