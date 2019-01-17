

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

President Trump hits a foreseeable pothole. “The partial government shutdown is inflicting far greater damage on the U.S. economy than the Trump administration previously estimated, the White House acknowledged. President Trump’s economists have now doubled projections of how much economic growth is being lost each week.” Only he is to blame.

When Trump retreats, it’s foreseeable the Islamic State will become more aggressive. “The Islamic State asserted responsibility Wednesday for a suicide blast in the U.S.-patrolled Syrian city of Manbij, the first such attack since President Trump said American forces would withdraw from the country because the militant group has been largely defeated.”

Even Trump-whisperer Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) says it was foreseeable. “My concern by the statements made by President Trump is that you have set in motion enthusiasm by the enemy we’re fighting. So I would hope the president would look long and hard of where he’s headed in Syria.”

And Trump has no excuse that the results were not foreseeable. “Military commanders warned President Donald Trump on December 26 during his surprise visit to Iraq that — despite his claims to the contrary — ISIS was not entirely defeated in Syria.”

Most of the Brexit mess was foreseeable. Time for a second referendum! “Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence in Parliament on Wednesday, but the result did little to quell the turmoil gripping the British government over her plan for leaving the European Union, coming a day after she suffered a historic defeat on the blueprint.”

Well, that was foreseeable. “Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in the Middle East a week ago on a mission to prove the Trump administration can be a reliable partner in tackling the region’s thorniest problems. He returns having failed to stifle doubts that have dogged the U.S. for years.” A fool’s errand.

It was foreseeable that Trump, a Kremlin toady during the campaign, would turn out to be a Russian stooge in office. The only question is what kind he is. “Is it malice? Or stupidity? Is his fawning appeasement a sign that he is a Russian asset or a credulous dupe? Is the story of Russiagate more James Bond or, as David French suggests, more Austin Powers?”