Columnist

Truly a blessed day!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Trump saying, roughly, that his TV privileges are being cut off until he figures out a way out of the shutdown. Resolve the shutdown, find a new date or deliver the address in writing! It was a polite but firm no, pointing out that “since the start of modern budgeting in Fiscal Year 1977, a State of the Union address has never been delivered during a government shutdown.”

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the State of the Union is an enormous mound of garbage. Until Woodrow Wilson, the address was delivered in writing. This is just one of the many things Woodrow Wilson ruined that we are still struggling with today.

The State of the Union is one of those parties where you used to have a good time, but then someone did an idiotic thing a single time, and suddenly it became a tradition, and since then, no one has enjoyed it.

It is, loosely speaking, pointless. The speech itself is either too long or too long and also without substance. But the speech would not be so bad if the president did not insist on bringing Guests Who Really Represent Us. The one advantage of the Trump administration’s callous disregard for norms is that it sometimes throws bathwater out along with all the babies, so you would think it might have ditched the notion of bringing along Great Americans Who Must Be Described and Then Applauded at Length, but you would be wrong.

So even as all the good things are evaporating around us, the Joshua trees are being irreparably damaged and garbage is overtaking our national parks, we are still expected to sit there for three minutes applauding a Noted Scuba Diver Who Exemplifies What Is Best in Our Nation. Not that these people, of course, do not exemplify all of what is best in our nation, but the standing and clapping is a bit much.

Oh, the standing and clapping. The clapping and standing. The applause lines not immediately recognized as such by the audience, which had just sat down! The applause lines not intended as applause lines at all but seized upon, sometimes mid-sentence, by the opposing party! “I don’t think” (uproarious standing applause) “that this is any way to govern” (mild, dutiful applause) “our great nation” (long pause for expected applause followed by slow rising to feet and more mild, dutiful applause). As a consequence, a bad speech that was going to take maybe 10 minutes somehow stretches to engulf past, present and future, until all time has been consumed.

And that is not to mention the histrionics, such as shouting “You lie!” or bringing Ted Nugent as your guest.

Then there is the response. As far as I can tell, the response to the State of the Union is cursed: Words will issue from your lips, but no one will heed them, because you were looking at the wrong camera or had to apply Chapstick or drank water. If Lincoln’s first inaugural address had been delivered in response to the State of the Union, no one would remember the better angels of their nature and everyone would remember that midway through, Lincoln paused to flick some weird lint off his collar. More importantly, everyone would feel justified in this.

And that is assuming that the content of the State of the Union is standard and not full of ominous, factless threats and dog whistles, which is a pretty large assumption. But even if it does contain all that, it will not prevent someone from calling it a Statesmanlike Turning Point.

There is, the more I think about it, maybe nothing to look forward to about the State of the Union? The only fun part is guessing what member of the Cabinet will be absent to ensure a smooth and continuous government, but there has not been smooth continuous government since maybe February 2017, and the fact that a Cabinet member is not present might in fact simply mean that no person has been appointed to the post, rendering the prospect of an address more glum than ever.

Shut it down! Shut it all down!

Read more from Alexandra Petri:

There is nothing toxic about my masculinity!

The dubious splendor of a thousand hamburgers

Medieval things still work fine!