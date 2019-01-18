

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Trump, leaves his apartment building in New York in December 2018. (Richard Drew/AP)

Opinion writer

Everyone associated with this horrific scandal needs to be fired. “The Trump administration separated thousands more migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border than has previously been made public, according to an investigative report released Thursday, but the federal tracking system has been so poor that the precise number is hazy.”

Of all the the campaign-related scandals, this is surely the dumbest. “The head of a small polling firm used by President Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election says that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, hired his firm to rig two online polls in the president’s favor and paid less than half of what was owed in cash. ... [—] more than $12,000 in a Walmart shopping bag that also contained a boxing glove Cohen said was from a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter." You can’t make it up.

If not a scandal, perhaps a Trump-induced recession will bring him down. “Across Wall Street, analysts are rushing out warnings that missed federal paychecks, dormant government contractors and shelved corporate stock offerings could push first-quarter growth close to or even below zero if the shutdown, which is wrapping up its fourth week, drags on much longer.”

Scandals might not kill the GOP, but demography eventually will. “Especially under Trump, the Republican Party is folding in on itself. It is growing more and more dependent on its core supporters and more reliant in both the House and Senate on strongly Republican areas where those voters predominate.”

Hey, whether it is scandals or policies. this administration never plans ahead or acknowledges reality. "[Gary] Cohn called the shutdown, prompted by an impasse over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, ‘completely wrong,’ and said the furloughing of thousands of federal workers ‘makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. ... I’m confused as to what the White House’s strategy is on this a little bit.” Assumes facts not in evidence.

You want scandals? This group has quite a list. “During President Trump’s second year in office, CREW recorded more than 900 interactions between the government, those trying to influence it, and the Trump Organization, each resulting in a conflict of interest for President Trump. Those instances bring the total number of known conflicts of interest involving the Trump Organization to more than 1,400, two years into the Trump administration.” Read the whole thing.

As the scandals pile up, Republicans better find a primary challenger. Here’s a potential one: “Although [Maryland Gov. Larry] Hogan doesn’t have much of a national profile, it’s less of a stretch than you might think. Most conservative politicians, even those that are secretly skeptical of the president, know better than to torch their reputations among their primary voters by trying to take Trump on. But Hogan’s constituency isn’t made up primarily of Trump fans—as a Republican with sky-high approval ratings in deep-blue Maryland, he won bipartisan accolades by developing a reputation for steady, affable leadership and looking for ways to strike deals with Democrats in the legislature.”