

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks with reporters on Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

The House voted by an overwhelming margin of 362 to 53 to override President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on three Russian companies in which Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska holds a 45 percent ownership stake. A large majority of Republicans (136, to be precise) voted with Democrats. This comes days after 11 Republicans voted with Democrats in the Senate to do the same, falling three votes short of 60 votes needed for cloture.

The New York Times noted, “Thursday’s House vote, in which nearly 70 percent of House Republicans sided with Democrats and against the Trump administration, represented an even more dramatic display of Republican opposition to the move, signaling concerns within President Trump’s own party about his administration’s handling of a key aspect of its Russia policy.”

As stunning a vote against their party’s leader as the British Parliament’s Brexit rebuke of British Prime Minister Theresa May, House Republicans see what too many Senate Republicans do not: Continuing to run interference for Trump on Russia risks their implication in an unprecedented scandal concerning the president’s loyalties and manipulation by the country’s most formidable international threat. Put differently, when are Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) going to stop enabling the Trump-Russia relationship and put American national security interests ahead of party tribalism? (Seriously, why did Romney, an early and resolute voice about the Russia threat, come to the Senate, if only to enable Trump’s toadyism?)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants to give Senate Republicans a second chance. “We’ve made clear that Treasury’s plan is insufficient and lets [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his cronies off the hook,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We’ve made clear that Putin’s malign activities around the globe have not abated. We’ve made clear that there is no reason to relieve sanctions on one of our chief adversaries when there has been no conciliations, and in exchange for nothing.” Pointing to the House vote, he said, “So now two votes — two small votes — stand in the way of passage here in the Senate. Let the overwhelming, bipartisan House vote be a message to my Republican friends in the Senate: We should pass this resolution. We should not let Putin get his way simply because President Trump has always wanted him to too often.” He concluded, “So I’m going to shortly reconsider the resolution before it expires tonight at midnight. I strongly urge my friend the Leader not to block the request and give Republican senators a chance to change their minds on this incredibly important motion.”

As one would expect, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) again sided with Trump — and the Russian oligarchs — disallowing a revote.

However, the matter need not end there. New legislation to reimpose sanctions on Russian companies can be brought up, passed in the House and sent over to the Senate.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually in lockstep with the administration, said on Wednesday in a local news interview, “I don’t think there’s been enough steps taken by this gangster oligarch to divest from his Russia aluminum company to lift sanctions on them. Some of my colleagues have a difference of opinion, but I disagree. He may be below 50 percent of a controlling stake share in that company, that may work for the United States, but on the streets of Moscow, that’s not the way the world works.”

There is nothing to stop Cotton or any other House or Senate member from passing legislation to put that sentiment into sanctions legislation. Congress could, of course, stipulate that so long as a sanctioned individual retains a stake of 25 percent or even 10 percent of a firm, that firm is covered by sanctions. Maybe on such a measure even Romney and Cruz would find the nerve to vote in ways that disturb the GOP leadership, Trump and the Kremlin.