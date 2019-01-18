Editorial cartoonist

Today’s chapter of our ongoing hallucination features President Trump trying to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting U.S. troops, and just a wee bit more seriously, a BuzzFeed News report citing two unnamed federal law enforcement sources who say Michael Cohen acknowledged that Trump directed him to lie to Congress about a Russian project. All amidst an ongoing government shutdown with no purpose and no end in sight. And the beat goes on and on in Trump’s relentless drive to remake the United States into a larger version of the inside of his own mind. But the accumulated damage is now at the irretrievable point.

Cut to the video. The puffs of dynamite smoke can be clearly seen around the base of the Trump Tower of Power, as the demolition charges have all been triggered, and we are at the moment when the building hovers motionless in the air before collapsing into a pile of rubble and dust. The question has shifted from “Can Trump be impeached” to “How can he not be”? Can a sitting president be impeached not just once but every single day? It has long been the case that any one of Trump’s instances of gross malfeasance would have been a scandal for any sitting precedent, except each one is dwarfed and lost among all the others. Is this really what it has come to?

Yes, and this is what a Trump presidency has always been foreordained to be. Because like every other value — such as honesty, fiscal responsibility and stewardship — that the Republican Party has given empty lip service to over the years, add the issue of character as something Republicans once exposed until some was called for, and they lined up cravenly behind a president without a shred of it. Now it’s never mind about character. Trump’s character is so off-the-spectrum egregious that the word now only has meaning in the sense that the villain in a comic book is a character.

So now what to do? Impeach? Even the thought of a President Pence and his would-be first-lady is exhausting. Must we really endure the ordeal of going from the frying pan into the other frying pan?

A simpler solution for the next two years might be to simply reverse how things stand now. Reopen the government and shut down the White House until the next president is inaugurated.