Opinion writer

* Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee of NBC News report that, in a shocking development, North Korea is not actually denuclearizing:

With a second U.S.-North Korea nuclear summit looming in February, researchers have discovered a secret ballistic missile base in North Korea — one of as many as 20 undisclosed missile sites in the country, according to the researchers’ new report. The Kim regime has never disclosed the existence of the Sino-ri Missile Operating Base to the outside world. Ballistic missiles are the primary delivery mechanism for North Korean nuclear warheads. The report from Beyond Parallel, a project sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a defense think tank, was released Monday and comes after an announcement Friday that President Donald Trump “looks forward” to meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un next month “at a place to be announced at a later date.”

But really, all that’s necessary to solve this problem is for President Trump to get in a room with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and turn on his legendary charm.

* The Post’s Heather Long reports that around the world, people are getting nervous about Trump’s effect on the economy:

Calls are growing louder for President Trump to end the trade war and government shutdown as fresh evidence pours in that businesses and consumers are losing faith in the global expansion. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth predictions for this year and next, saying “the balance of risks remains skewed to the downside” and momentum is “past its peak.” Chief executives ranked a global recession as their number one concern for 2019, according to a survey of nearly 800 top business leaders around the world released Thursday by The Conference Board. Global trade threats came in second. Even consumers, who power the U.S. economy, are on edge. Consumer confidence has fallen to the lowest level of Trump’s presidency, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey out Friday.

I guess they’re all tired of winning.

* Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report that the House and the Senate don't seem any closer to an agreement.

* Matt Viser talks to some Trump voters who aren't happy with him forcing the government shutdown.

* Astead Herndon reports that Joe Biden is expressing regret over the harsh penalties he pushed for in crime legislation during the 1990s. This isn’t the last time the former vice president will have to talk about it if he runs for president.

* E.J. Dionne Jr. argues that virulent anti-government ideology is fueling not only this shutdown, but the problems we’ve had for years.

* Annie Lowrey reports that the Camp Fire showed how both natural disasters and their recoveries can be shaped by inequality.

* Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, and Meg Kelly report that after two years in office, Trump has made 8,158 false or misleading claims, and the pace increased from 5.9 per day in his first year to 16.5 per day in his second year.

* Michael Finnegan reports on how Sen. Kamala D. Harris was shaped by her early days in San Francisco politics.

* Perry Bacon Jr. maps out Harris' path to the Democratic nomination.

* Ashley Halsey III and Michael Laris report that the number of Transportation Security Administration agents not showing up for work hit an all-time high over the weekend.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why we should keep an eye on how the Democratic presidential candidates make voters feel about themselves.