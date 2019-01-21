

On Monday morning, the list of non-dead-people-related screwups by the mainstream media grew one entry longer:



The graphic appeared on “Fox & Friends” before 8:00 a.m., though just for a flash.

The couch crew at “Fox & Friends” issued a strong apology. “We need to apologize. A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem anything other than ― that was a mistake. That was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake," said co-host Steve Doocy. His colleague Ainsley Earhardt seconded the sentiment.

When it comes to bogus and misleading graphics and charts and such, Fox News has a documented history. In this case, however, the Erik Wemple Blog urges leniency, understanding and compassion. News organizations must prepare packages to be deployed when public figures pass away. There isn’t a major print publication in the country, for example, that lacks an exhaustive draft of an obituary for Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. And updates to the file are pouring in: In November, Ginsburg fell and broke three ribs. Tests subsequently turned up cancerous nodules in her lung. She has canceled upcoming events and has worked from home.

So it makes sense that Fox News would generate a graphic to commemorate her life. It may not make sense that someone would surface that graphic prematurely. On this front, however, Fox News has a full room of company. The Associated Press (Bob Hope), CNN (Bob Hope, among others), Entertainment Weekly (Lena Horne), Bloomberg (Steve Jobs) and many others have made similar screwups.

Which is to say, this mistake isn’t what lends “Fox & Friends” its patented strain of stupidity.

