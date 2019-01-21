

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in Claremont, N.H., on Friday. (Scott Eisen/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

This is going to be hard to sync up with “no deals”: “Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, said on Sunday that discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow lasted through the November 2016 election, months longer than previously confirmed.” Uh-oh.

It’s going to be interesting when we learn what was said. George Conway on Giuliani’s wacky interview: “'Perfectly normal?' It’s perfectly insane for witnesses in or subjects of a criminal investigation to be discussing testimony.”

She’s going nowhere, I suspect. “Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who is running for president in 2020, said Sunday that she does not regret meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.” The pro-Assad faction of the Democratic Party isn’t very big.

This isn’t going to be received well at the White House. “A Republican senator who encouraged President Donald Trump to pursue a compromise with congressional Democrats to end the partial government shutdown described the White House’s offer this weekend as ‘a straw man proposal’ that is not intended to become law.”

Somehow I don’t think this is going to help Trump reassure his base. “It is a 3 year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) isn’t going to be easy to brush aside. “There’s an energy bubbling off Warren’s already growing team. They know she’s had a good couple of weeks; they like the crowds she’s getting; and they like hearing about each set of new staff hires, which have been impressing even skeptics in the political world for the level of skill and experience she’s been able to nail down.”

A wall isn’t going to do much, if anything, to stop this. “The majority of heroin that comes across the southern border is smuggled in privately-owned vehicles and tractor-trailers at legal ports of entry, where the drug is co-mingled with legal goods, according to the DEA’s 2018 annual drug threat assessment.”