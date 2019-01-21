

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from a Birmingham Jail remains among the most instructive and enduring civil rights era documents. Explaining the plight of American blacks, instructing readers on the difference between just and unjust laws, and reiterating the principles of nonviolent protest, King wrote the letter as a response to white Christian ministers imploring King to obey the laws (enforcing segregation) and slow down the civil rights movement.

After rejecting those pleas, King told the ministers:

I must make two honest confessions to you, my Christian and Jewish brothers. First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection. I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress. I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that the present tension in the South is a necessary phase of the transition from an obnoxious negative peace, in which the Negro passively accepted his unjust plight, to a substantive and positive peace, in which all men will respect the dignity and worth of human personality. Actually, we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with. Like a boil that can never be cured so long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must be exposed, with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.

This is a rebuke to those who don’t consider themselves racist, who think of themselves as fine, upstanding citizens. King tells them they, perhaps more than the rabid racists, are the stumbling block on the road to freedom and justice. They have the ability to push the United States in the right direction rather than remain anchored to the unjust status quo.

The message has particular resonance now, when a cadre of Americans — the large majority of the Republican Party — understands all too well that President Trump’s vision is antithetical to America’s founding creed, that his nativism and xenophobia are morally repugnant, and that his treatment of immigrants, government workers, political opponents, judges and the free press violates the principles of equal protection and basic human dignity. And yet, like the recipients of the Letter from a Birmingham Jail, they look away. The hide behind the “rule of law” — but apply it only to immigrants. They insist on respect — but only for themselves. They cheer when he stands up for them — but forget that the president must stand up for all Americans.

The vast majority of elected Republicans remains passive in the midst of injustice and, worse, enables Trump and the worst elements in their party. They offer Trump respectability when they should scorn him; they defend his authoritarianism and political blackmail when they should stand with those who seek to defend democratic institutions and public civility. They cheer his “toughness” with no regard for workers without paychecks, migrants separated from their children and “dreamers” who risk deportation. They decry “discrimination” against Christians, as if immunity from criticism for homophobia and other sins is their due.

Every era in U.S. history presents its challenges. Now, more than any time since the civil rights era, we face a fundamental choice: Make good on the promise of America’s founding creed or join the mob that wields the power of the state divorced from justice, empathy and decency.

“We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people,” King wrote. “Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability; it comes through the tireless efforts of men willing to be co workers with God, and without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation. We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right. Now is the time to make real the promise of democracy and transform our pending national elegy into a creative psalm of brotherhood. Now is the time to lift our national policy from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of human dignity.”

Perhaps the 2020 presidential election will be a time for soul searching and not merely an occasion for political combat and granular policy arguments. What’s the meaning of America? What is our responsibility as citizens of a great republic? Can we go along to get along, or does that enable the worst elements in our society?

Today is a good day to reflect on those overarching issues. Tomorrow we can go back to politics, policy fights and the rest.

