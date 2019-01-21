

A student from Covington Catholic High School stands in front of Native American Vietnam War veteran Nathan Phillips in Washington in this still image from a Jan. 18 video. (Kaya Taitano/Social Media/via Reuters)

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)’s campaign start

DOWN: Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)’s stream of consciousness

UP: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R)

DOWN: Fatalism about President Trump’s renomination

UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: BuzzFeed

UP: Rudolph W. Giuliani’s tendency to hurt his client

DOWN: Reliability of any Trump denial

UP: Agreement a president can’t tamper with a witness

DOWN: William P. Barr’s memo on obstruction of justice

UP: Chances Mueller will complete his probe

DOWN: Any certainty when Mueller will finish

UP: Democrats' unity on Trump’s latest shutdown proposal

DOWN: Holding hostage government workers and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status

UP: Trump disapproval numbers

DOWN: Trump’s decision to claim ownership of the shutdown

UP: Opposition to Trump’s Syria pullout

DOWN: Vice President Pence’s insistence the Islamic State is defeated

UP: Native American leader Nathan Phillips

DOWN: Parents and teachers of students at Covington Catholic High School

