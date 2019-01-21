UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)’s campaign start
DOWN: Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)’s stream of consciousness
UP: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R)
DOWN: Fatalism about President Trump’s renomination
UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: BuzzFeed
UP: Rudolph W. Giuliani’s tendency to hurt his client
DOWN: Reliability of any Trump denial
UP: Agreement a president can’t tamper with a witness
DOWN: William P. Barr’s memo on obstruction of justice
UP: Chances Mueller will complete his probe
DOWN: Any certainty when Mueller will finish
UP: Democrats' unity on Trump’s latest shutdown proposal
DOWN: Holding hostage government workers and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status
UP: Trump disapproval numbers
DOWN: Trump’s decision to claim ownership of the shutdown
UP: Opposition to Trump’s Syria pullout
DOWN: Vice President Pence’s insistence the Islamic State is defeated
UP: Native American leader Nathan Phillips
DOWN: Parents and teachers of students at Covington Catholic High School
