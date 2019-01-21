Opinion writer

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. (Jonathan Capehart/The Washington Post) ((Jonathan Capehart/The Washington Post))

“You know, America, you just cannot stand good people. You just can’t tolerate it. Will not be tolerated.”

That was how Minnijean Brown-Trickey said she reacted to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. She became a part of the sweeping civil rights movement King led when she was 15 years old as one of the “the Little Rock Nine” who integrated Central High School in the Arkansas capital in 1957. “My heart was broken again,” Brown-Trickey told me in the latest episode of “Cape Up” recorded at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Jan. 6.

“Our hearts were broken,” Brown-Trickey said of her experience challenging segregation in Little Rock. “It was more frightening than can be imagined. Part of the reason, I think, is we’d never seen mob violence,” she recounted. “So hatred comes at us in a way that was so scary because people were shouting, ‘Kill them!’ ‘Lynch them!’ mean, horrible things.” When I asked her if that first day stripped her of her innocence, Brown-Trickey replied, “Everything’s stripped. Belief in the mythology of the country. … Stripped of innocence because 14 [years old] and 15 [years old] in 1957 was really innocent. You couldn’t even wear pants publicly.”

Like millions of Americans and others around the world, I viewed Brown-Trickey’s historic and heroic action with awe. She was not shy about demystifying the aura of her heroism.

“I wasn’t courageous when I signed that sheet to go to Central. My two friends and I, we said, ‘Oh we can walk and it’s simple. We’re just going to sign up’ and why not? So I signed up because it was there,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is that you get tired of situations and you think you can do something about it. I really thought that going to Central was really going to be a thing where they were going to be as excited for me to come there as I was excited to go to that school …”

Brown-Trickey talks about all of the things that were done to her and her friends that she said were “intended to destroy us . . . to tell us that we were worthless.” And she discusses the role of courage. “The courage kicks in later. There is no courage at the beginning, in my opinion,” said Brown-Trickey. “The courage ends up being defiance, rather than courage. ‘I’m comin’ back. Y’all can act all the fool you want. I will be back.’”



Minniejean Brown-Trickey, one of the "Little Rock Nine," talks with The Post's Jonathan Capehart during a recording of the "Cape Up" podcast at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019. (Jonathan Capehart/The Washington Post) ((Jonathan Capehart/The Washington Post))

Listen to the podcast to hear Brown-Trickey talk more about how being one of the Little Rock Nine spurred in her what she gladly calls “a life sentence” of activism. Hear her talk about the parallels between the young people involved in Black Lives Matter and her activism more than 60 years ago. And you must hear her explain why she and her friends followed King, who was born 90 years ago this month.

“We thought he was cute, okay?!” Brown-Trickey said, making me howl with laughter. “I mean come on! I mean, he was young. He was a preacher. We’re from the South. All this. We thought he was cute and that’s okay.”

