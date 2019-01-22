Editorial cartoonist

Stop the presses. Completely. And don’t restart them. You might as well, as far as climate coverage is concerned. Oh, you can find coverage if you look for it, but climate change is reported on with the same urgency of tone as a minor obituary, which is apparently what editors and news directors across the United States consider the death of planet Earth to be.

The massive Greenland ice sheet is melting at such an accelerating rate that it may reach a tipping point in 20 years. How is this not banner headline material? The Greenland ice sheet is not just a local curiosity, it is a gigantic sword of Damocles above the planet’s head. It is a danger to sea level and to the Atlantic Gulf Stream and is yet another gigantic harbinger of the climate catastrophe we are blundering our way into.

Oh, yawn! And yawn again, says the media about the melting Siberian permafrost that could release vast ADDITIONAL carbon dioxide — and methane, which is an even worse short-term contributor to atmospheric heating. And yes, ho hum, there are also the oceans, also warming faster than predicted, but how significant are a few oceans, anyway? These stories were not displayed in any way commensurate with the absolute dangers they represent. How many of them did you even see?

If it bleeds, it leads, and a heating planet isn’t bleeding. The bleeding comes from the climate-amplified storms, which are covered in detail, except for the detail about the climate connection, of course. What we get instead are lectures and think pieces that say the public is not all that alarmed about climate change. Well, tell me, how could they be if the news outlets they rely on for information consistently play down the connections and risks?

How about we start releasing real climate information into the news environment in the same quantities we are releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere? Maybe then we’d get some policy change on the same scale as climate change.

