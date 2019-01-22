Opinion writer

* Seung Min Kim reports that President Trump really wants his State of the Union:

The White House is trying to forge ahead with plans to hold the State of the Union next week, further escalating a political tit-for-tat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who requested last week President Trump delay his address at the Capitol as long as the federal government remains partially shuttered. Trump is preparing two versions of his annual speech — one that could be delivered in Washington and another that would be held somewhere else in the country, according to a senior White House official. The administration is trying to do advance work to prepare for an address at the Capitol, but as top House official, Pelosi has the power to determine whether Trump can give the speech in the House chamber. In an email to House officials sent Sunday afternoon, a White House staffer requested a walk-through from the House Sergeant-at-Arms to prepare for the presidential address, which was to be scheduled for Jan. 29. The White House asked to conduct the walk-through on Monday, which was a federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Much of the legislative branch was shuttered Monday.

Don’t be surprised if he holds a standard-issue MAGA rally, calls it the State of the Union, and demands that all the networks broadcast it.

* Robert Barnes reports that the Supreme Court has perhaps unintentionally made itself an actor in the government shutdown.

The Supreme Court is not likely to review during its current term the program that shields young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, leaving in place the Obama-era initiative that the Trump administration has tried to end. The justices on Tuesday took no action on the administration’s request that it review the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has protected nearly 700,000 people brought to this country as children, commonly known as “dreamers.” If the court sticks to its normal procedures, that would mean that even if it accepts the case as a later date, it would not be argued until the new term starting in October, with a decision likely in 2020.

Let’s be clear: The administration wants to end DACA and deport the Dreamers. When they offer up a temporary fix as part of a budget deal, they’re only saying they’ll undo what they did for a little while.

* Ron Brownstein has an interesting look at polling that shows an unmistakable overlap between support for Trump’s wall and resistance to demographic and cultural change.

* David Bier explains how the Republicans' “compromise” immigration plan would actually gut DACA, in far worse ways than you thought.

* Alex Seitz-Wald examines Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mastery of social media and what it says about the generational takeover we’re witnessing.

* Eugene Scott puts the Covington controversy in the context of the Trump era's upsurge in toxic masculinity.

* Ian Millhiser warns that the Supreme Court's decision to take a case challenging a New York gun regulation is frightening precisely because the regulation is so minor.

* Lisa Marie Pane reports that the Trump presidency has not been good for the gun industry.

* Sara Murray reports that Robert Mueller is examining the Trump campaign’s ties to the NRA.

* And Rebecca Jennings says MAGA hats have become a fashion statement for jerky white teens everywhere.