

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking during a town hall at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, on Jan. 15. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press, via AP)

Contributing columnist

Canada’s 2019 federal election is nine months away, but the political machinery is already humming. Parties are nominating candidates. Fundraising efforts are picking up. Backroom wizards are working out the angles of agenda-setting and framing — what the election will “be about” and how candidates will discuss whatever that may be. Most people — the well-adjusted types, bless their souls, who don’t track politics for a living or for sport — aren’t paying much attention to the electioneering yet and probably won’t until the fall. But it’s happening.

While politicians and staffers are preparing to compete in the election, commentators are prognosticating, staking out space with their takes on who will win and why. I learned a long time ago that it’s better to talk about probabilities and likelihoods than to make predictions, partly because it’s a more productive approach and also because it leaves you less likely to end up looking like an idiot.

So, who’s likely to win in 2019? There’s a good chance that Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party will continue to govern Canada after the October election. Last week, Trudeau shuffled his cabinet to bring a few new faces to the table. (A central minister moved to a different portfolio with a wee bit of controversy.) But the change-up reflects a prime minister who seems comfortable with his starting lineup ahead of the big game — and of his chances of winning it.

That confidence is probably not misplaced. Trudeau formed a government with a majority in 2015. Only twice since Confederation has a party done that and not held on to power after the next election — in 1878 and 1935. History, therefore, suggests a Liberal win. So do the polls and projections. Trudeau’s team continues to edge out its main opposition, the Conservatives, by a handful of points. As Éric Grenier points out, when a party leads in the polls a year out from an election, it tends to win. The same should be true when leading nine months before the vote.

Trudeau and his Liberals also enjoy the benefit of an upstart conservative party led by a former Stephen Harper government cabinet minister and leadership contender who nearly beat the current right-wing leader Andrew Scheer. Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party is polling around ankle level, but if he can nab a few points from likely Conservative Party voters, it could make the difference for the Liberals in close ridings.

The New Democrats, for their part, may end up becoming more of a problem for the Red Team, especially if their leader, Jagmeet Singh, wins a seat in the House of Commons in the February by-election. But even then, it doesn’t seem like the social-democratic party will pose a critical threat to the Liberals in a close two-way race in which center-left voters may vote strategically to keep out the right-wing party.

And, of course, there’s Trump. Mercurial as he is, and a routine pain in the rear for Trudeau when it comes to trade and international relations, he serves as a useful counterpoint: Some voters will look south, look back at their own country and then choose the leader they know while the Liberals work to make Scheer and his Conservatives look like northern imitations of the American president and his Republicans. (Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford seems to be helping them make this argument.)

Politics offers no guarantees and no certainties, though. The Liberals are navigating waters strewn with debris — and icebergs. Trudeau has said he is prepared to fight the election over the carbon tax. The policy is popular enough, but it faces opposition, especially from several provincial premiers who have vowed to fight it to the death like a handful of cut-rate Knights of the Round Table.

Economic indicators remain sound, but if they shift in the coming months, that would also prove to be a problem for the Liberals, who will almost surely run part of the 2019 campaign on their economic record and jobs, jobs, jobs! Part of that economic record is, fair or otherwise, bound up with the price of oil, as is the question of whether Alberta can get a decent price for it while sending barrels of it abroad.

Pipeline politics will feature heavily in the 2019 contest, and it could get nasty, especially if construction resumes on a major project that was halted in the summer pending further review and consultations with indigenous peoples. Trudeau will see attacks from the right and the left on this — criticism for not getting it done, criticism for trying to in the first place. And indigenous resistance to construction is guaranteed to be protracted and fierce as they protect their land from the expansion.

Digital and foreign interference — which Canadians have been warned about — is another concern. A recently approved bill, C-76, is designed to address this threat, but there’s no way to know if it will be adequate. If foreign actors and third parties who support, let’s say, the far right want to try to make a mess of things to advance a xenophobic, racist agenda or to undermine the Western project and alliance — like they did in the 2016 U.S. election and the U.K.’s Brexit referendum — then the Liberals could be a target. That could hurt their reelection chances.

The balance of probabilities nonetheless suggests that Trudeau and the Liberals will win the election and continue to govern Canada. Still, in the coming months, we’ll see the opposition parties operating on the assumption that it’s very much possible to unseat the current government.

