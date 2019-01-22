

Airport workers hold signs and march during a rally Monday at Boston Logan International Airport for employees affected by the government shutdown. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

All he is accomplishing is cementing his role as a toady of the GOP base. “New tensions are flaring on the Senate Judiciary Committee over plans by newly minted Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to dig into Obama-era scandals. Graham, a close ally of President Trump’s, has outlined several areas he wants to probe now that he has the Judiciary Committee gavel. They include the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.” This is pathetic.

While Trump accomplishes nothing, people suffer. “One month after the government shutdown began, its effects have begun to hurt some of the most vulnerable Americans: not just homeless people, but also those who are one crisis away from the streets. And nonprofit groups dedicated to helping low-income renters are already scrambling to survive without the lifeblood payments from HUD that began being cut off on Jan. 1.”

Trump may accomplish one thing — a recession. “Calls are growing louder for President Trump to end the trade war and government shutdown as fresh evidence pours in that businesses and consumers are losing faith in the global expansion. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth predictions for this year and next, saying ‘the balance of risks remains skewed to the downside’ and momentum is ‘past its peak.’ ”

If he can put guns and the environment front and center, he’ll at least accomplish something. “[U]nlike any of the other presidential hopefuls, [Michael] Bloomberg plays a dominant leadership role on two of the top issues on the minds of progressives heading into the 2020 cycle: climate change and gun control. He’s spent a decade as the nation’s preeminent financier on those issues, buying considerable goodwill in progressive circles. If he runs, those familiar with his thinking say, they’ll be the pillars of his campaign.”

Brett McGurk accomplishes more by resigning on principle than the enablers do by staying. “The unanimous view is that ISIS is not defeated, this mission is not over. I do not think there would be a single expert that would walk in the Oval Office and tell the president that this is over. And that is why we always said the mission was the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

If the incident involving a Native American and Catholic students accomplishes anything, it should make us all slow down. “[R]ather than drawing conclusions about who was vicious or righteous—or lamenting the political miasma that makes the question unanswerable—it might be better to stop and look at how film footage constructs rather than reflects the truths of a debate like this one. Despite the widespread creation and dissemination of video online, people still seem to believe that cameras depict the world as it really is; the truth comes from finding the right material from the right camera. That idea is mistaken, and it’s bringing forth just as much animosity as the polarization that is thought to produce the conflicts cameras record.”

Trump’s summit diplomacy has accomplished nothing for America and plenty for North Korea. “With a second U.S.-North Korea nuclear summit looming in February, researchers have discovered a secret ballistic missile base in North Korea — one of as many as 20 undisclosed missile sites in the country, according to the researchers’ new report.”