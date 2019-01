(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

The Senate majority leader has a history of putting politics before the country’s interests: declaring he wanted to make Obama a one-term president, blocking Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court and consistently ignoring President Trump’s conflicts of interest and abuses of power.

