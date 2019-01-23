

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

The hyperpartisanship never ends for him. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a House-passed bill to temporarily reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the partial shutdown in its 32nd day.” If you are concerned about a “crisis” at the border, consider how stupid that is.

The end of the Obama economy, or the beginning of the Trump economy? “The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points Tuesday, the blue-chip index’s first decline in five trading sessions, as concerns over trade and global growth resurfaced.”

I don’t mourn the end of these insofar as no information was conveyed, but many lies. “As there has not been a traditional on-camera news briefing from the White House for some time, the White House Correspondents Association issued a statement slamming President Donald Trump. Trump has preferred to do off-the-cuff press gaggles on either the White House lawn or at other locations.”

Are we getting to the end? Don’t hold your breath. “The Senate will vote Thursday on two separate bills that would bring an immediate end to the partial government shutdown: one backed by President Trump that includes $5.7 billion for his border wall and another that would simply extend funding for shuttered agencies through Feb. 8.”

Time to end this nonsense. Subpoena him. “[Health and Human Services] Secretary Alex Azar has declined a request to testify on the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border, angering House Democrats who accused the administration of ‘stonewalling’ their investigation into the controversial practice.”

I don’t think we’re at the end of the Russia probe. Not even close. “Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has expressed interest in the Trump campaign’s relationship with the National Rifle Association during the 2016 campaign. . . . The special counsel’s team was curious to learn more about how Donald Trump and his operatives first formed a relationship with the NRA and how Trump wound up speaking at the group’s annual meeting in 2015, just months before announcing his presidential bid, [former Trump campaign aide Sam] Nunberg said.”

One teacher strike ends in Los Angeles, but many more await, I suspect. “If nothing else, education-policy scholars, legal analysts, and labor experts tell me this wave is unprecedented in the terms that matter most: the stakes, the sentiments, the long-term implications. The walkout in Los Angeles is distinct from its red-state predecessors of 2018 in many regards—its participants are effectively facing off against a Democratic-controlled school district and state, for example, and a plurality of them are Latino, including many whose activist roots run deep.” Read the whole thing.