

President Trump speak to reporters. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Opinion writer

After two years of an administration defined by scandal, outrage, incompetence and cruelty, many of us have come to appreciate a slew of presidential attributes we never thought were up for debate. While we should expect much, much more of presidential candidates, I’d settle for a presidential candidate who:

Gets information from government and expert sources, not cable TV

Would read a book and the daily briefing

Understands what “trade deficit” means

Has no nicknames for other politicians

Hires a press secretary who is ashamed to lie

Knows the European Union is on our side and Russia is not

Accepts that the Justice Department doesn’t serve as the president’s private law firm

Recognizes climate change is a major problem

Does not boast about natural disasters (biggest hurricane ever!)

Will not fuss about his personal appearance and engage in partisan attacks moments after commenting on a mass shooting

Releases his tax returns for the past 10 years and divests of all businesses

Hires no relatives

Works at least a 40-hour week

Refuses to recite our enemies' talking points

Does not praise perpetrators of mass human rights atrocities (e.g., Kim Jong Un)

Shows up at Arlington National Cemetery each Memorial Day and Veterans Day

Participates in Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities

Does not attack victims of sexual violence or of natural disasters

Won’t invent a crime wave, cook up a phony border crisis or concoct a national security rationalization for xenophobic policies

Refuses to call his supporters “real Americans,” suggesting others are not

Hires Cabinet members on merit, not on the basis of their bank account and/or obsequiousness to him

Won’t engage in Stalin-like Cabinet meetings where all attendees must praise him to the skies

Does not destroy notes of meetings with leaders

Doesn’t require hours of “executive time”

Can grasp that many Americans live paycheck to paycheck

Makes a good-faith effort to fill political appointee slots

Won’t censor or disparage the work of the intelligence community or the scientific community

Cares enough to get his facts rights, acknowledging there is such a thing as objective truth

Knows that negotiation does not mean throwing a fit and insisting the other side do it his way

Will not encourage the police to rough up suspects and the military to commit war crimes

Never dreams of endorsing a credibly alleged child molester or defending an aide credibly accused of spousal abuse

Hires civilians for civilian jobs, keeps generals and admirals in the military

Never, ever shuts down the government.

The list (a fraction of the most basic requirements for the job) reminds us that in selecting a president, character and temperament must come before ideology. It should also remind us what an catastrophic error voters made in electing someone so incapable of performing the rudimentary functions of the office.

As we continue through the 2020 race, I’ll continue to point out the strengths and weaknesses of Democratic candidates from the perspective of a lapsed Republican who, if the GOP does not throw out Trump, will be desperate for a decent, qualified and electable Democrat whom other ex-Republicans as well as center-right independents could support. I don’t expect the Democratic primary electorate necessarily will share my priorities or preferences for candidates who support moderate, constructive government and responsible world leadership. But Democratic primary voters should, I’d humbly suggest, understand that to win back the White House, they will have to win over a lot of lapsed Republicans and independents. Otherwise, we all wind up with the guy who can’t check off a single item on the list above.

