* Felicia Sonmez and John Wagner report that the latest attempt to get somewhere on the shutdown...didn't:

The Senate on Thursday rejected competing Republican and Democratic plans to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day. The Republican bill included funding for President Trump’s border wall while the Democratic plan did not. Both measures failed to win the 60 votes needed to move forward. But some lawmakers and analysts have expressed hope that the exercise could lead to more serious talks about a compromise. The votes follow a dramatic day in which Trump agreed to postpone his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) disinvited him from making the speech next week in the House chamber.

But hey, holding votes is progress!

* The White House said after the vote that Trump will accept three weeks of government funding, but only with a “large down payment” on the wall. Heather Caygle reports that Nancy Pelosi just flatly rejected this as not "reasonable.”

Correct. It’s not reasonable to demand enormous unilateral concessions in exchange for agreeing to stop hurting the country for no other reason but to get your way. -- gs

* Meanwhile, Trump may put his backup plan in motion any day now:

The White House is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border and has identified more than $7 billion in potential funds for his signature border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN. Trump has not ruled out using his authority to declare a national emergency and direct the Defense Department to construct a border wall as Congress and the White House fight over a deal to end the government shutdown. But while Trump’s advisers remain divided on the issue, the White House has been moving forward with alternative plans that would bypass Congress.

Remember, this would probably get tied up in the courts and take until at least 2020 to get resolved, but at least Trump can tell his base that he’s “acting.” -- gs

* Jeff Stein and Christopher Ingraham report that Elizabeth Warren is about to make a lot of billionaires very upset:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will propose a new annual “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets, according to an economist advising her on the plan, as Democratic leaders vie for increasingly aggressive solutions to the nation’s soaring wealth inequality. Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, two left-leaning economists at the University of California, Berkeley, have been advising Warren on a proposal to levy a 2 percent wealth tax on Americans with assets above $50 million, as well as a 3 percent wealth tax on those who have more than $1 billion, according to Saez. The wealth tax would raise $2.75 trillion over a ten-year period from about 75,000 families, or less than 0.1 percent of U.S. households, Saez said.

Republicans will lose their minds, but most Americans will say, “Sounds like a pretty good idea.”

* Damian Paletta reports that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said with regard to federal workers who haven't been paid in a month visiting food banks, "I know they are, and I don't really quite understand why." But please, tell me again how it's Democrats who are out of touch with regular people.

* Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report that civil fines for polluters from the EPA have dropped 85 percent since Trump took office.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham reports that the Trump administration is working on a plan to slash Medicaid and turn it into block grants, in order to solve the pressing problem of there being too many poor people who have access to medical care.

* George Will offers an epic takedown of Lindsey Graham, who has turned himself into a spectacular Trump lickspittle, asking why he’s even in Congress in the first place.

* Joshua Holland neatly skewers the media’s tendency to frame the shutdown as a matter of “partisan bickering.”

* Reed Richardson nails an important aspect of the media’s failure during the shutdown, noting that news orgs keep repeating Trump’s $5.7 billion wall money figure without investigating what it’s supposed to represent.

* Matt Stoller, who worked on Capitol Hill, shares inside knowledge to illustrate how attacks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from within the Democratic Party demonstrate the party’s unwillingness to take on corporate power.

* Jill Filipovic says that Kamala Harris' candidacy raises some complex questions about race, gender, and criminal justice.

* David Newville explains that Ocasio-Cortez is right, that the rich do indeed need to pay more in taxes.

* And finally, Sarah Larimer explores all the ways Gritty is the absolute bomb.