The question for pundits and politicians is not why Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) may be considering a primary run against President Trump in 2020, but rather, why there aren’t many more who are doing the same.

Trump’s poll numbers are hitting new lows. In the Associated Press-NORC poll, for example, “34 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance. ... That’s down from 42 percent a month earlier and nears the lowest mark of his two-year presidency.” Only 28 percent of independents approve of his performance. Much of the drop seems tied to the shutdown (“Sixty percent of Americans say Trump bears a great deal of responsibility for the shutdown. ... Almost 3 in 10 Republicans think Trump bears a great deal of responsibility, while 73 percent of his party says he’s at least partly responsible”), although it is unclear if he will bounce back once the shutdown ends, or if the eventual resolution (which will not include a wall) will further alienate his base.

Moreover, as is also suggested in the AP-NORC poll, Trump’s standing with Republicans is now suffering. The Fox News poll reports, “Since last month, his approval dropped 10 points among both Republican women (from 93 to 83 percent) and suburban men (from 53 to 43 percent), and went down 7 points among white evangelical Christians (from 78 to 71 percent).”

So while it is true that a primary challenger has never unseated an incumbent (Lyndon B. Johnson decided not to run in 1968), we have also not seen a president with such atrocious poll numbers. In short, Trump is extremely vulnerable in a general election race and is losing ground even within his own party. The situation cries out for a Republican alternative — even before we get the special counsel’s report.

In addition to Trump’s personal weakness, his agenda and that of his cult following are badly at odds with at least two generations of voters. Pew Research recently reported:

On a range of issues, from Donald Trump’s presidency to the role of government to racial equality and climate change, the views of Gen Z — those ages 13 to 21 in 2018 — mirror those of Millennials. In each of these realms, the two younger generations hold views that differ significantly from those of their older counterparts. In most cases, members of the Silent Generation are at the opposite end, and Baby Boomers and Gen Xers fall in between.

Specifically, “When it comes to views on race, the two younger generations are more likely than older generations to say that blacks are treated less fairly than whites .... Majorities among Gen Z and the Millennial generation say increasing racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S. is a good thing for society, while older generations are less convinced of this. And they’re more likely to have a positive view of interracial and same-sex marriage than their older counterparts." A president hysterical about immigration and bent on catering to the whims of evangelical Christians (who, for example, want to refuse service to gay couples and support the Muslim ban) is an anathema to such voters.

Even within the GOP, younger voters are at odds with Trump on an array of issues:

On views about race relations, Gen Z Republicans are more likely than older generations of Republicans to say that blacks are treated less fairly than whites. Among Republicans, 43% of Gen Zers say this, compared with 30% of Millennials and roughly 20% of Gen Xers, Boomers and Silents. Gen Z Republicans are also much more likely than their GOP counterparts in older generations to say increasing racial and ethnic diversity in the U.S. is a good thing for society. On each of these measures, Democrats’ views are nearly uniform across generations. In addition, the youngest Republicans stand apart in their views on the role of government and the causes of climate change. Gen Z Republicans are much more likely than Republicans in older generations to say government should do more to solve problems. And they are less likely than their older counterparts to attribute the earth’s warming temperatures to natural patterns, as opposed to human activity.

The generation gap within the GOP might be the surest sign that the party is in deep trouble. “Roughly half (52%) of Gen Z Republicans say they think the government should be doing more to solve problems, compared with 38% of Millennial Republicans and 29% of Gen Xers.” (You wonder whether the generation divide can be explained at least in part by younger Americans' disinclination to sit for hours in front of state TV (Fox News), whose average viewer is 66 years old).

The Trump apologists who declare themselves to be the judges of Republican orthodoxy and vilify pro-immigration, science-believing advocates of good government might want to look around and see how few Republicans younger than, say, 40 agree with them. They are political dinosaurs even within their own party.

Imagine, then, a Republican presidential candidate comes along who has opposed Trump’s anti-immigrant vendetta, believes in climate change (even joined a state compact to address the problem when Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement) and prides himself on working constructively with Democrats on transportation and education. He gets points just for not being Trump; he gets more points for having a 21st-century policy outlook.

Hogan, 10 years younger than Trump, appeals to the very groups Trump has alienated. In 2018, Hogan won women voters narrowly (white women by a substantial margin), men younger than 45, nearly half of Hispanic voters and all education levels. And he won by a larger margin in his second term than his first. In a blue state. In a rotten year for Republicans.

Hogan would be fortunate to be the sole challenger to Trump, thereby scooping up all the Republican and Republican-leaning independent anti-Trump voters. However, something tells me that if Trump’s problems continue or worsen, he won’t be the only challenger in the GOP primary. Any successful GOP governor who has gotten elected and reelected in a purple or blue state, understands the benefits of immigration and the reality of climate change, believes gays should be treated equally and has deliberately distanced himself or herself from Trump could have a shot. There are, I think. a number of them out there (e.g. John Kasich of Ohio, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Susana Martinez of New Mexico). Hey, with some strong criticisms of the shutdown, Trump’s anti-immigrant hysteria and his Russia-coddling, someone like former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley might fit the bill quite nicely.

