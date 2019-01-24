

President Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Nearly every one of these requires a walk-back. "Every time Rudy Giuliani opens his mouth in front of a reporter, something bad seems to happen. Donald Trump’s beleaguered lawyer has, over the past few weeks, given one disastrous interview after another. The latest fiasco came Monday, when Giuliani participated in a rambling Q&A with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. After telling Chotiner he only had a moment before he took a shower, Giuliani unspooled a series of bizarre responses, at one point in the conversation even admitting he worried that his legacy would be that ‘he lied for Trump.’ ”

In any other year, you might think he doesn’t have nearly enough experience. Against Trump, he’s overqualified. “South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who Wednesday announced an exploratory committee for a presidential run, disputed speculation that he is not seasoned enough to be elected in 2020, noting his experience level compared to President Trump’s.”

Wait. Trump’s been saying things aren’t nearly this dicey. “One of President Donald Trump’s top advisers said on Wednesday that the partial government shutdown could suffocate the economy this quarter if it persists, leading to zero percent growth.” It sounds like a cry for help from Trump’s staff.

Nearly everything Trump puts on the table is a canard. “President Trump announced on Saturday that he had a new plan to open government that includes ‘a three-year extension of temporary protected status or TPS.’ But as in the case of [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] . . . the actual legislation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced to implement his proposal does not extend TPS. Rather, it ends it as it exists now, and replaces with an entirely different program with much more restrictive criteria." Read the whole thing.

We’re nearly at the point when the shutdown becomes a crisis for the entire country. “FBI agents have lost irreplaceable sources. Joint Terrorism Task Force officers can’t get into the bureau’s computer systems. Federal investigations are being stymied by a lack of resources. The partial government shutdown, now in its 33rd day, has become a serious national-security threat, the FBI Agents Association said on Tuesday. All of that make us a heck of a lot less safe. Over the past several weeks, the association has been compiling stories from agents about the the shutdown’s impact on the bureau’s operations."

It’s nearly time for a congressional inquiry into witness intimidation, no? “Michael D. Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Trump, has indefinitely postponed his congressional testimony, his lawyer said in a statement on Wednesday, citing Mr. Trump’s verbal attacks on Mr. Cohen’s family in the days since he scheduled his appearance on Capitol Hill.”

